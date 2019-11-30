×
Lane Johnson agrees record contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Nov 2019, 04:30 IST
Lane Johnson - cropped
Lane Johnson has signed a new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson has signed a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Drafted fourth overall by the Eagles in 2013, Johnson has gone on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles have now moved to secure the 29-year-old's future, handing him a new deal which will see him remain with Philadelphia for the next four years.

According to reports from NFL media, the contract is worth $72million, with $54.595million guaranteed, following on from new deals for Johnson's team-mates Brandon Brooks, Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato.

"It's smart," Johnson told the Eagles' official website. "They know what they're doing. Ultimately, they want to build a good football team for a long time and core players is where it starts.

"I'm excited to be with Brandon, Jake, and Rick, and there will probably be a few others coming up, too. It's a blessing being around a lot of great people every day. It's a lot of fun."

Johnson missed Week 12 due to concussion protocol but is expected to return to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

