Lane Johnson agrees record contract with Philadelphia Eagles
Lane Johnson has signed a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Drafted fourth overall by the Eagles in 2013, Johnson has gone on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.
The Eagles have now moved to secure the 29-year-old's future, handing him a new deal which will see him remain with Philadelphia for the next four years.
According to reports from NFL media, the contract is worth $72million, with $54.595million guaranteed, following on from new deals for Johnson's team-mates Brandon Brooks, Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato.
Let’s fly, @LaneJohnson65! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tytUHHUrCm— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2019
"It's smart," Johnson told the Eagles' official website. "They know what they're doing. Ultimately, they want to build a good football team for a long time and core players is where it starts.
"I'm excited to be with Brandon, Jake, and Rick, and there will probably be a few others coming up, too. It's a blessing being around a lot of great people every day. It's a lot of fun."
Johnson missed Week 12 due to concussion protocol but is expected to return to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.