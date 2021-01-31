NFL: Top 5 Oldest Players in the League in 2020-21

Some of the more senior members of our readership will know well that things start to get more difficult as you get older: the backaches for no apparent reason; the fingers get stiff and clicky in bad weather, and the sound of loud, aggressive music that the young defensive tackles enjoy over in the corner of the locker-room begins to feel like a punch to the face (okay well maybe not the last one...).

There are, however, several elders willing to do battle with father time who still ply their trade in the NFL and who still operate at a very high level.

Let's take a look at the:

5 oldest players in the NFL in 2020-21.

Note: To be considered eligible for the list, the player must have appeared during 2020-21 regular or postseason.

(In descending order)

#5 Andrew Whitworth (Los Angeles Rams) - 38 years old

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

The eggheads among you might be calling for Falcons' back-up QB, Matt Schaub (39-years-old) but the guy only took the turf for a snap so can we just pretend he didn't feature at all and discuss the legend that is Rams OT, Andrew Whitworth (38-years-old at the start of the year).

The 2x All-Pro had another great season in Los Angeles, featuring in 100% of offensive snaps up until suffering a knee injury in the Rams wk-10 victory over division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

The big man did make it back for the playoffs but didn't seem himself as the Rams were beaten by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

A fit Whitworth is such a capable ally when it comes to stuffing the edge rush that new Los Angeles QB, Matthew Stafford will surely be hoping to see him sign on the dotted line for at least one more year during the offseason.

#4 Sam Koch (Baltimore Ravens) - 38 years old

Divisional Round - Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

Sam Koch, the Ravens veteran punter continued to impress on special teams up in chilly Baltimore. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln product, now 38-years-old, averaged a respectable 44.5-yards per punt on the year.

He also managed this cheeky 15-yard throw on 4th down against Washington in wk-4, a game the Ravens went on to win 31-17.

Believe it or not, Koch, a fake punt expert, is technically the most accurate passer in the history of the NFL and averaged a cool 118.8 PR in 2020-21.

If only Lamar Jackson could do the same...

#3 L.P LaDouceur (Dallas Cowboys) & Don Maulbach (Detroit Lions) - 39 years old

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Even the most ardent NFL fans could be forgiven for not knowing the names of veteran special teams' long snappers L.P LaDouceur (Cowboys) and Don Maulbach (Lions).

Both players were 39-years-old at the start of the campaign, and both had decent seasons for their respective teams. Muhlbach appeared in every game for the Lions, snapping the ball 135 times. He also chipped in on defense with one assisted tackle.

L.P LaDouceur snapped the ball 134 times in the famed white and blue of the Dallas Cowboys but did fumble the ball once, back in wk-9 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. We'll give him a pass on that though: the guy is now 40-years-old, after all.

#2 Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) - 42 years old

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints QB, Drew Brees may well have played his final game in the black and gold, but what a career it has been for the Purdue University graduate.

The arm-strength might not be what it once was, but the 42-year-old Brees has thrown for more yards than any other player in the history of the NFL (80,358-yards); he guided New Orleans to its 4th successive NFC South division title in 2020 (pipping Super Bowl finalists, the Buccaneers), and finished up with a passer rating of 106.4 (6th in NFL).

If 'Breesus' decides not to hang up the cleats during the offseason, those in the Bayou would surely welcome him back for one last assault at the Super Bowl.

#1 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 43 years old

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady is 43-years-old. He's about to appear in a record-breaking 10th Super Bowl final, this time with the Buccaneers. If Brady can guide Tampa to a win on home turf at the Raymond James Stadium -- in what would be the Buccs' 2nd ever Super Bowl victory -- it would be the 7th time he's got his hands on the Lombardi trophy.

At the beginning of the year, following a disappointing 2019-20 campaign with the New England Patriots, fans were asking if 'the GOAT' still had it...

Well, Brady has responded in true fashion: 4,633-yards through the air (3rd in NFL) and 40 touchdown passes (2nd in NFL) tells you all you need to know about the great one.

He might be the oldest player on the list but, clearly, he is still the best.