NFL Free Agency: Top 10 WR free agents 2021

The wide receivers in the 2021 NFL free agency may be one of the best groups in recent years. Many players in this group possess the ability to significantly improve a team's offense.

With all the talent available at the wide receiver position in the 2021 NFL free agency, there are 10 that are a cut above the rest. Let's take a look at them:

10) NFL Free Agent: T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton has spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. During his nine years with the Indianapolis Colts, Hilton has recorded five seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He has also caught four or more touchdown passes in all nine seasons.

REPORT: WR TY Hilton’s future with the @Colts remains ‘uncertain’ pic.twitter.com/halyakP2NM — The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 (@FantasySource_) February 25, 2021

Hilton will most likely move to slot receiver for the next team he signs with this off-season. The nine-year veteran has seen a drop in production over the past two seasons with the Colts. He did however show flashes of the old T.Y. Hilton over the course of the 2020-2021 NFL season, which could prompt a team to sign the veteran.

Landing spot prediction: San Francisco 49ers

9) NFL Free Agent: Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins has played seven years in the NFL, spending time with the Buffalo Bills (3 years), Kansas City Chiefs (3 years), and Los Angeles Rams (1 year). Watkins had his most successful year in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills during the 2015 NFL season.

During that season, he hauled in 60 receptions for 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Since that campaign, Sammy Watkins' production has dropped majorly. He has failed to record more than 700 receiving yards in a single season since 2015.

Landing spot prediction: Carolina Panthers

8) NFL Free Agent: A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals)

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

Not too long ago, A.J. Green was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons. He also recorded double-digit touchdowns in three of those five seasons.

The ten-year NFL veteran was hit with an injury bug during the 2018 season and that carried over to the 2019 NFL season. Green missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle sprain. His journey in the NFL could be coming to an end soon, but he still may have a season or two left in him.

Landing spot prediction: Los Angeles Rams

7) NFL Free Agent: Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones

Marvin Jones spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed the 2014 season with an ankle injury. He has spent the last five years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions.

Marvin Jones Jr.: only player in the NFL w/ 9 or more Rec. TDs in each of the last two seasons pic.twitter.com/nZp5m9ZYhA — PFF (@PFF) February 22, 2021

Marvin Jones recorded his best NFL season with the Detroit Lions during the 2017 season. Jones hauled in 61 receptions for 1,101 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Marvin Jones has recorded at least nine touchdowns in three of the five seasons he has spent with the Lions.

Landing spot prediction: Washington Football Team

6) NFL Free Agent: Corey Davis (Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. After a slow start to his rookie season, Corey Davis has put up some solid numbers in the past three campaigns. Davis is coming off the best season of his young NFL career in 2020.

AJ Brown and Corey Davis: Only duo ranked in the top 10 in yards per route run in 2020🔥



Brown - 2.65 (4th)

Davis - 2.58 (6th) pic.twitter.com/aGqNvMKnOm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 22, 2021

During the 2020 NFL season, Corey Davis racked up 65 receptions for 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Davis averaged 15.1 yards per reception during the 2020 NFL season. At 26, Corey Davis is just entering his prime years as a wide receiver.

Landing spot prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars

5) NFL Free Agent: JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the youngest wide receiver on this list. At just 24, Smith-Schuster is already four-year veteran in the NFL. All four of those seasons were with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Notable receiving yard totals for WRs before age-25 season:



Juju Smith-Schuster* 3,726

Tyreek Hill 3,255

Julio Jones 2,737

Stefon Diggs 2,472

Michael Thomas 2,382

Davante Adams 1,926



*heading into free agency pic.twitter.com/MG0MP4tTBB — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 17, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster enjoyed a tremendous rookie season. He hauled in 58 receptions for 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Smith-Schuster saw a dip in production during the 2019 season but picked it back up in the 2020 NFL season.

Landing spot prediction: Re-signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

4) NFL Free Agent: Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. Golladay started his NFL career off slowly, recording only 477 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season. However, during his second and third seasons in the NFL, he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.

From NFL Now: The franchise tag window opens tomorrow, and we break down the futures of #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, #Bucs WR Chris Godwin, and #Lions WR Kenny Golladay. pic.twitter.com/pQ9Awlc1zZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

The 2019 NFL season was Kenny Golladay's best in the league. His 1,190 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns were career-highs. Golladay's 2020 season was unfortunately cut short due to injury. He has expressed that he wants to stay with the Detroit Lions.

Landing spot prediction: Detroit Lions franchise tag

3) NFL Free Agent: Will Fuller (Houston Texans)

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller

Will Fuller has played all five years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans and was a solid number two option behind DeAndre Hopkins. When the Texans traded Hopkins, Will Fuller stepped into the number one slot for the Texans. The move to the number one slot yielded the best out of Will Fuller, who recorded his best season as an NFL wide receiver in 2020.

The Texans do not plan on franchise tagging Will Fuller and he will test free agency, per @AaronWilson_NFL



Fuller was PFF's 9th highest-graded WR in 2020 (86.2) pic.twitter.com/VW8ZlRypXV — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2021

During the 2020 NFL season, Will Fuller recorded 53 receptions for 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs. However, with the chaos in Houston, it will be a surprise to see him return to the Texans in 2021.

Landing spot prediction: Green Bay Packers

2) NFL Free Agent: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin's NFL career started off slowly during his rookie season. But since his rookie year, Godwin has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league.

Chris Godwin caught 85.7% of his targets when he lined up in the slot during the 2020 regular season



This was the highest rate among all pass catchers with at least 110 pass routes from the slot#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Kr2LhKUXFs — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) February 22, 2021

Quarterback Tom Brady was quite impressed by Godwin as the two struck a great partnership in their first season together in Tampa Bay. But Chris Godwin's best season in the NFL came before Tom Brady's time with the Buccaneers. During the 2019 NFL season, Chris Godwin racked up 86 receptions for 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. If Chris Godwin hits free agency, he won't be there long.

Landing spot prediction: New York Jets

1) NFL Free Agent: Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the first four years of his NFL career in Jacksonville. Robinson left the Jaguars to play for the Chicago Bears. He has spent the last three seasons with the Bears.

Lowest drop % by WRs in 2020:

⭐ Davante Adams: 0.9%

⭐ DeAndre Hopkins: 0.9%

⭐ Allen Robinson: 1.0%

⭐ Cole Beasley: 1.2% pic.twitter.com/hCYwAmrR3h — PFF (@PFF) February 23, 2021

With all the free agency rumors swarming around the NFL, Allen Robinson has been at the top of many NFL teams' lists. He is coming off his best season with the Bears in 2020. Robinson had a career-high in receptions with 102 and 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Robinson has surprisingly expressed an interest in returning to the Jaguars in 2021.

Landing spot prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars