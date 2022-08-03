NFL News Round-up: Stephen Ross fined and suspended over anti-tampering violations, Tim Patrick suffers ACL injury and more - August 2, 2022

We are getting ever closer to the new NFL season as teams ramp up their preparations during training camp.

There has been plenty of news for us to wrap our heads around. Yesterday, we finally saw Deshaun Watson's suspension being handed down.

The Browns quarterback will miss the first six games of the season as he violated the league's personal conduct policy. We saw Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray test positive for COVID-19 and the 24-year-old now has to isolate for the next five days.

That brings us to today's news and it's not all good.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended and fined by the NFL over violations of the league's integrity rules. Ross was fined $1.5 million and the Dolphins lost two draft picks that included a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We then heard the devastating news that Denver Broncos receiver Tim Patrick suffered a dredded ACL injury after landing awkwardly at practice. The receiver will now miss the entire 2022/23 season.

Here are the latest headlines across the NFL today.

Stephen Ross suspended by NFL and fined over anti-tampering violations

The Miami Dolphins are in the news for the wrong reasons as their owner, Stephen Ross, was fined and suspended by the NFL. The 82-year-old violated the league's anti-tampering rules.

After a six-month investigation, it was found that Ross talked to Tom Brady and then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton outside of the legal timeframe for impending free agents.

We remember that Brady and Payton were close to joining the Dolphins until Brian Flores and his lawsuit against the franchise happened.

Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL injury

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

The 28-year-old will miss the entire 2022/23 season after tearing his ACL when he landed awkwardly during practice. It's a cruel blow to the Broncos offense that recruited Russell Wilson to bring the glory days back to Mile High.

The receiver is coming off two really good seasons for the Broncos and signed a new three-year $30 million deal. Last year, Patrick caught 53 balls for 734 yards and five touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence won't play in Hall of Fame game

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Trevor Lawrence will not be risked by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson in this week's Hall of Fame game against the Raiders. Instead, Jake Luton will get the start as backup CJ Bethard is dealing with a groin issue.

Given how valuable Lawrence is to the franchise, it's unlikely that we'll see much of him before the regular season.

In his rookie season, Lawrence threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, finishing with a 3-14 starting record.

