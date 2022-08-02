NFL News Roundup: Deshaun Watson learns length of his suspension, Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19, and more - August 1st 2022

With NFL training camp now into its second week, teams are gearing up for their first preseason game. They will all be looking to get their offensive and defensive schemes clicking ahead of the new season.

July 31 brought plenty of news for us to devle into. The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel saga ended as the receiver.running back signed a new three-year deal worth up to $73.5 million.

Samuel can now get to work with Trey Lance as the young quarterback takes over from Jimmy Garoppolo, who many think will be on a different roster in the coming weeks.

There were also reports of LA Rams receiver Van Jefferson making an appointment with a specialist to resolve the troubles with his knee. The injury that has been plaguing him of late will likely keep him out for a couple of weeks.

August 1 is an even bigger NFL news day. The length of Deshaun Watson's suspension has been decided after weeks of speculation. Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down her verdict to the Cleveland Browns quarterback and he will miss the first six games of the NFL season.

In other news, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now be required to isolate for the next five days.

Here are the latest headlines from around the NFL.

Deshaun Watson suspended for first six games of NFL season

Deshaun Watson at the Cleveland Browns' Training Camp

After months of speculation, a decision has been made on Deshaun Watson's suspension. The 26-year-old quarterback was at the mercy of Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was tasked with handing out his suspension.

Robinson has decided to suspend the quarterback for the first six games of the NFL season. Watson will miss games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, LA Chargers and New England Patriots. He is set to return for a divisional clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL have until Thursday, August 4, to respond to the decision.

Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals superstar Kyler Murray recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is now required to isolate for the next five days, per the CDC guidelines.

Murray was in the news last week over the independent study clause inserted by Arizona into his new contract.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that QB Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID. Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that QB Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID.

According to NFL.com, back-up quarterbacks in Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley will take all the snaps in Murray's absence.

James Washington to miss 6-8 weeks with broken foot

James Washington will miss the next 6-8 weeks after breaking his foot. Photo via dallascowboys.com

The Dallas Cowboys receiving corps have been dealt another serious blow.

They lost Amari Cooper to the Browns and Cedric Wilson to the Miami Dolphins, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from his ACL tear.

Dallas has received even more bad news as James Washington, who was acquired from the Steelers, will miss the next 6-8 weeks after breaking his foot. He landed awkwardly during practice and tests revealed he had fractured his fifth metatarsal.

The Cowboys are now extremely thin in the receiving department. The pressure will now surely only grow on Ceedee Lamb to become the go-to guy for Dak Prescott in 2022.

