NFL News Roundup: Deshaun Watson to learn his suspension on Monday, Van Jefferson to see knee specialist, and more - July 31st 2022

News around the NFL is gathering pace as we head towards the first batch of preseason games in just over 10 days time. Training camp is in full swing with teams working on different parts of their offensive and defensive schemes as they all chase their Super Bowl dreams.

On July 30, we saw LA Rams star Aaron Donald hint that had head coach Sean McVay not been head coach for the 2022 season, he wouldn't be with the team. Donald was toying with the idea of retirement after winning the Super Bowl last year and it appears that he has a close connection with his head coach.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated that running back Ezekiel Elliott needs to be the standout feature of the team's offense. Elliott rushed for 1,002 yards in 2021 and with the receiving core losing Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson, Dallas are expected to be a run-first team in 2022.

July 31 once again brought plenty of news for fans to sink their teeth into. There were indications regarding when we can expect to find out about Deshaun Watson's potential suspension.

Many believed a timeline would arrive before training camp ends and it appears we will know Judge Sue Robinson's decision on August 1. Meanwhile, LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is set to see a knee specialist after growing concerns over his knee issue.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL as of July 31, 2022:

Deshaun Watson to learn details of NFL suspension on Monday

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Deshaun Watson will finally learn his NFL fate on August 1. Josina Anderson revealed that her sources believe Judge Sue Robinson will inform the Cleveland Browns and the league of her decision on Monday.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources. I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources.

Just how long the suspension will be remains unknown. Some want Watson to be ruled out for a full year, while others have suggested the penalty should be for just four games. Either way, we will find out about Watson's availability for the 2022 season very soon.

Van Jefferson to see knee specialist

Van Jefferson at the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Van Jefferson will seek advice from a knee specialist per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old receiver has had issues with his knee over the ongoing offseason.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery. #Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery.

The LA Rams and their fans will be eager to get details about his appointment with the specialist once he gets done with it. As things stand, Jefferson could reportedly miss LA's opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

Rashan Gary opens up on leadership role

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

Rashan Gary will be one of the older heads on the Green Bay Packers defense heading into their upcoming campaign. Given that the 24-year-old is entering just his fourth NFL season, being a leader is not something he expected.

The defensive linesman spoke to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and detailed what it is like to be considered a leader for the Packers. Gary said:

"It's kinda crazy. I had great examples in front of me, so when rookies ask me questions ... like just now I was having a talk with 55, 'J.J.' (Enagbare), and he was asking about practice and what he can do to show his talents and everything."

He continued:

"I'm like, 'Do everything that you've been doing, man. You're hungry for knowledge and you're getting better day by day. You're not making the same mistake.' So, you know, I'm just naturally doing what I normally do from when I was at Michigan to now. I'm just fully comfortable now."

With Za'Darius Smith no longer a Packers player, Gary will be one of the leaders that Matt LaFluer will look to for his defense as they chase a Super Bowl victory.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

