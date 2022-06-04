NFL News Roundup: AJ Brown makes big claim regarding Eagles, Pro Bowl center calls it quits on his career and more - 3 June 2022

There is always so much going on in the NFL. With OTAs starting up, many are looking to see who is there and who isn't. Players' contracts that are to be renewed will often see players sit out this part of the offseason program.

That, along with a host of other news reports regarding all 32 NFL teams, floods social media channels and the like. Here is a roundup of the latest news headlines across the NFL.

AJ Brown makes bold claim regarding Eagles receivers

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

New Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown has made a bold claim about one of his new teammates. After swapping the Titans for the Eagles, Brown now links up with receiver DeVonta Smith, a player he believes is a number one wide out.

Brown said on Friday:

"In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver No. 1. And he going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate. Just taking pressure off each other. Even being on the same sides, so you can't really double. It's great having another great wideout besides you."

Alex Mack retires from the NFL after 13 seasons

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The 36-year-old center called time on his long NFL career on Friday morning after spending 13 seasons with Cleveland, Atlanta and, finally, one season with the 49ers.

Known as one of the best centers in the game, Mack took to Twitter to announce his decision to step away from the game that he gave so much to.

During his career, Mack made seven Pro-Bowls, including one in his final year, and such was his dominance, he was rewarded with a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team.

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have friendly competition

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

Competition and rivalry among teammates is the best way for a team to succeed. Players push each other to reach greater heights, and for Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, that competition is as strong as ever.

Lawrence was asked about his goal for this upcoming season via Calvin Watkins of the "Dallas Morning News."

Lawrence said:

“Become the sack leader again. I let a rookie show me up last year. ... Shoutout to my boy, Micah."

Parsons, entering his second year, heard those comments and isn't giving up his title without a fight. He was asked about Lawrence's comments, and he said it pushes him to compete.

Parsons said via Calvin Watkins

"It makes me want to compete. It's healthy for the locker room. I want D-Law to step up. I want D-Law to be who he is. I'm not taking that away from him. But sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back."

"I want him to get all the enjoyment that he possibly can, feed his head so he can be a 10-sack guy, great. But if 10's the number, I'm going for 20. You've just got to go out there and compete. It's just going to be a race to the quarterback, like it or not. I'm excited."

