Former Titans star AJ Brown finally opens up on trade to Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown was a second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss. He was selected 52nd over all in the 2019 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. Since then, Brown has reached 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons with the team and hauled in 24 touchdowns.

In the divisional game of last year’s playoffs, the wide receiver gave a huge performance, putting up five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Yet, the Titans traded Brown away to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that moved the former up to the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. It was a move that shocked many, including the analysts who covered the event. Few were as shocked, however, as AJ Brown himself.

In a recent tweet, Brown simply stated:

"Let that hurt go and move on."

It seems clear from the reaction of head coach Mike Vrabel that he was against the whole thing. Obviously, the decision was out of his hands and now there seems to be a quiet animosity from quarterback Ryan Tannehill also.

When asked about mentoring rookie quarterback Malik Willis, Tannehill stated: “That’s not my job.”

With AJ Brown out of town, Tennessee's run as division royalty may be over

The Titans' management used the 18th pick for another wide receiver. This seems to suggest that the team would rather sign a rookie contract over giving Brown the money he’d be due.

It also implies that a Super Bowl win is not a priority for the Titans. Instead, they’re content with putting out a somewhat middle-of-the-road product, just to keep fans coming to the games and spending money.

Meanwhile, Brown ends up in Philadelphia with a nice new contract and a chance to play with his best friend. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a relationship with Brown that goes back to their high school years. It's a connection that will no doubt transition nicely to the football field.

What's next for the Titans? The Indianapolis Colts have added pieces like Matt Ryan and Stephon Gilmore. The Jacksonville Jaguars have built a talented young team through the last two drafts.

As a result of these developments, the Titans’ window for winning a championship seems to be closing fast. Especially with AJ Brown now in Philly.

