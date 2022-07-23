NFL News Roundup: Ben Roethlisberger talks retirement, Mecole Hardman coy on Chiefs receiving group and more - July 22, 2022

The NFL continues to provide us with plenty of news headlines and talking points as teams begin to report for training camp. From rookies to veterans, nearly every player will be present as the "proper" preseason gets underway.

Throughout training camp, there will be daily headlines regarding player position battles, coaching efforts and everything in between.

Yesterday, we saw Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finally get the contract extension he was after, and, boy, was it worth the wait. Murray put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, worth $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed.

It puts to bed one of the most talked about issues during the offseason.

Then, there is Lamar Jackson, who is going through his own contract negotiations. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp (as we knew he would) as he looks to get into the swing of things this preseason.

With the Ravens wanting to lock in Jackson with a new deal, many have seen the quarterback's presence as a good sign.

Today's news sees former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talk about his career and how he ended his 18-year career in the NFL.

Then, there are the Kansas City Chiefs and their receiving room. With Tyreek Hill now in Miami after being traded, opportunities will open up for other players on the roster, and Mecole Hardman said as much and is coy on what the team can do this year without Hill.

Without further ado, here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger reflects on his career

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

It is a new era in Pittsburgh as for the first time in 18 years, the Steelers will enter training camp without Ben Roethlisberger on the roster. The 40-year-old retired at the end of last year with Mike Tomlin now going ahead without the future Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview with spoke with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via NFL.com, Roethlisberger said he is happy he went out on his own terms and that he is fine with where he is at right now.

Roethlisberger said:

"I thought I went out on my terms. I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people might think I did. 'You stayed last year.' But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest. My arm feels like I still could go out and play. I'm pretty confident I could still play. But it's every day. It's mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I'm fine with where I'm at with everything."

Not seeing "Big Ben" under center anymore in Pittsburgh will take some getting used to.

Mecole Hardman says there are opportunites for receivers this season with no Tyreek Hill

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs receiving room will have a vastly different look to it in 2022. With no Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes will be relying on players who never got the lionshare of targets.

The team moved to try and eleviate Hill's absence. They brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, along with drafting a receiver. There are plenty of chances for players to prove their worth.

Hardman was on Good Morning Football on Friday, via NFL.com, and he stated that the Chiefs have a good group of players. He said that they are going to have fun this upcoming NFL season.

Hardman said:

"Definitely opportunity, for sure. A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it's a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we've got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it's definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."

Chiefs Edge @ChiefsEdge



“It’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."



Breakout incoming without Tyreek?

#ChiefsKingdom Mecole Hardman was on GMFB this morning. Hardman on Hill’s vacated targets:“It’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."Breakout incoming without Tyreek? Mecole Hardman was on GMFB this morning. Hardman on Hill’s vacated targets: “It’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."Breakout incoming without Tyreek? 👀👀#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/zn4PgnThom

Ravens place six players on PUP list to start NFL training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens training camp doesn't officially begin until Tuesday, but the organization has already placed six players on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

The six players are Tyus Bowers, Ar'Darius Washington, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley and running back duo Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

It is not anything to be alarmed about if you are an NFL fan as the Patriots recently placed five players on their PUP list. This time of the season for some players is about nursing their injuries and getting healthy before Week 1 of the NFL season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Good Morning Football, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far