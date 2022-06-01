NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers continue to troll Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of The Match, charges against Jerry Jeudy dropped, and Aaron Donald at peace with calling time on career - 31 May 2022

The NFL offseason is in full swing. Voluntary OTAs are happening for all 32 teams as players look to get in those extra reps before the mandatory stuff starts. Teams are working out gameplans and signing players to help bolster their rosters and everything in between.

With so many talking points and news happening every day around the league, it can be hard to keep track of it. Here are the biggest headlines around the NFL today.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers continue to troll Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of The Match

Capital One's The Match

The four superstar quarterbacks will compete at the Wynn Golf Club just outside Las Vegas in what promises to be must-watch TV.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face off against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Capital One's The Match, and the light-hearted banter has already started between the two teams. Rodgers took to Instagram to post a wrestling picture with all four quarterbacks competing in a Royal Rumble-style match.

Aaron Rodgers' post on his Instagram story

This week's clash between the duos will be the sixth installment of The Match, with Brady yet to taste victory. The Match will be broadcast on TNT and will have millions of eyeballs glued to the TV.

Charges against Jerry Jeudy dropped

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

The Broncos receiver will no longer face charges of misdemeanor criminal tampering from his May 12 arrest. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Arapahoe County District Attorney's office filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the charges against the receiver.

Pelissero received a statement from Harvey Steinberg, Jeudy's attorney, which read:

"When I reviewed the evidence, I felt there was never a crime that had been committed and Jerry should never have been charged."

While the charges have been dropped against the Denver Broncos receiver, it is still not known if he will face any punishment from the NFL.

Aaron Donald at peace with calling time on NFL career

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

There isn't much that Aaron Donald hasn't accomplished now that he is a Super Bowl winner. Having won just about everything there is to win in the sport, the dominant Rams defensive end is reportedly "at peace" with a potential retirement.

Donald was speaking on Brandon Marshall's I Am Athlete podcast and said that he is fine with walking away from the game that gave him so much, but he distanced himself from saying that to garner a considerable payday.

Donald said:

"It ain't about the money, but it's a business at the end of the day. That's what you've got to see. For me, it's about winning. I don't want to play football if I can't win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Aaron Donald is at peace with retiring if a new contract with the Rams doesn't get worked out.(via @IAMATHLETEpod Aaron Donald is at peace with retiring if a new contract with the Rams doesn't get worked out.(via @IAMATHLETEpod) https://t.co/IxWiDzhqMu

Donald added that it's still business and that he'll be fine regardless:

"But again, it's still a business. We've got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation. I'll be fine regardless."

It would be an odd move to see the star defensive end call time on his NFL career, but the Los Angeles Rams will want to get a new deal done as their chances of winning another Super Bowl quickly diminish without Donald.

