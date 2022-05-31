"Them lawyers putting up godly numbers" - NFL fans react to Jerry Jeudy being cleared of criminal charges

On May 13th, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy found himself in trouble with the law. Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County police.

According to the Arapahoe Sheriff, Jeudy was held on a charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, which is classified as a misdemeanor. Jeudy was on a no bond hold.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was arrested this afternoon and is currently in custody, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office confirmed to multiple news outlets. No information on charges are available at this time. #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was arrested this afternoon and is currently in custody, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office confirmed to multiple news outlets. No information on charges are available at this time. Jerry Jeudy update via @ArapahoeSO : Jeudy is being held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… Jerry Jeudy update via @ArapahoeSO: Jeudy is being held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

This morning, Adam Schefter tweeted that the DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing. His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, gave more information.

“After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing today. “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” said his attorney Harvey Steinberg. The DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing today. “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” said his attorney Harvey Steinberg.

The judge must still sign a motion to dismiss the case but it's expected to happen with the motion filed by DA, according to Broncos reporter for 9NEWS, Miles Klis.

Jeudy was drafted in the first-round of the 2020 NFL draft. Denver used the 15th-overall pick to select the standout wide receiver at Alabama.

He played three seasons in college football and appeared in 42 games. In his college career, he's totaled 159 receptions, 2,742 yards, and 26 touchdown receptions.

With the most recent news of him being cleared of all charges, he'll likely not have to worry about a suspension from the NFL.

Fan respond to the news of Jerry Jeudy being cleared of all charges

As expected, there was some reaction from the fans to this latest development in the case related to Jerry Jeudy. Fans put out their views through social media.

This Twitter user thinks that the NFL lawyers worked their magic in the case.

This Twitter user pointed out that Jeudy still had to spend the night in jail after no crime was committed.

Richard Waters @reggman44 @AdamSchefter No crime was committed yet he was taken into custody and held overnight against his will. @AdamSchefter No crime was committed yet he was taken into custody and held overnight against his will.

This Twitter user thinks Jeudy will become the best receiver in the league now that he doesn't have to face suspension.

𝙅𝙚𝙩𝙅𝙚𝙪𝙙𝙮™ @JetJeudy @AdamSchefter LETSSS GOOOO JEUDY CAN BECOME THE BEST WR IN AFC NOW @AdamSchefter LETSSS GOOOO JEUDY CAN BECOME THE BEST WR IN AFC NOW

This Twitter user thinks there's a chance he could still be suspended.

This fan posted a meme referring to Russell Wilson being relieved with the news.

Another Twitter user thinks it's a rare W for Arapahoe county.

This Twitter handle questions whether ESPN will send notifcations to everyone's phone sharing his innocenece like they did when the news was first reported.

RJ_Feola4 @RFeola4 @AdamSchefter Hmmmmm I wonder if ESPN will send out a notification to everyone’s phones clearing him like they did when they told everyone of the situation 🤔 @AdamSchefter Hmmmmm I wonder if ESPN will send out a notification to everyone’s phones clearing him like they did when they told everyone of the situation 🤔

This person believes it was a situation of "baby mama drama" that was later settled between the two.

Kris Hancock @Shuffles68 @AdamSchefter Well duh, it was just some stupid baby mama drama and she wanted to create a scene, then probably realized that if she continued with it, she'd have to actually get a job... @AdamSchefter Well duh, it was just some stupid baby mama drama and she wanted to create a scene, then probably realized that if she continued with it, she'd have to actually get a job...

This Twitter user thinks he should still be suspended, in the same way the league suspended Ezekiel Elliot in 2016 after his charges were dropped in his case.

KarnalKnowledge @ChuckOakdale @AdamSchefter Suspended him anyway just like they did for Zeke when he had no charges AND DID NOT even play in the NFL during when it happened. @AdamSchefter Suspended him anyway just like they did for Zeke when he had no charges AND DID NOT even play in the NFL during when it happened.

'Queen of Bluntness!' thinks this is good news to hear and hopes Jeudy and his girlfriend learn from the situation.

Queen of Bluntness! @RuthieF8 @AdamSchefter Well, that’s good news!! Now hopefully him and his girlfriend/baby mother will learn from this juvenile behavior and what could have possibly happened to his NFL career and their family. It doesn’t take much to ruin your life. @AdamSchefter Well, that’s good news!! Now hopefully him and his girlfriend/baby mother will learn from this juvenile behavior and what could have possibly happened to his NFL career and their family. It doesn’t take much to ruin your life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far