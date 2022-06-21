NFL News Roundup: Claypool's bold statement, Snyder refuses to attend hearing and more - June 20 2022

Another day with more NFL news circling the media. After teams wrapped up their mandatory mini camps, players are set for some down time before things ramp up again as the new season fast approaches.

There is an abundance of news floating around the NFL and with so much still going on despite it still being the offseason, it can be rather difficult to keep up to date with it all.

Here are the latest headlines across the NFL.

Chase Claypool says he's a top-three receiver in the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Chase Claypool, despite having played just two seasons in the league and not passing the 1,000-yard mark, has stated that he thinks he is one of the top three receivers in the league. The wideout spoke on the I Am Athlete podcast and said that he knows he isn't like the rest of the receivers in the league.

Claypool said:

“I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year. The plays just didn’t work out, right? Some of the plays just didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I needed to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I’m going to be better this year.

He added:

“And just like you said, understanding I’m not normal — I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.”

Snyder refuses to attend House hearing

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has refused to attend a House meeting regarding sexual harassment and workplace misconduct claims that were leveled against him by six former employees. Snyder was even offered the chance to attend the hearing remotely, which he refused.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Statement from a spokesman for the House Oversight Committee on #Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, whose refusal to testify in Thursday’s hearing “sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean …” Statement from a spokesman for the House Oversight Committee on #Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, whose refusal to testify in Thursday’s hearing “sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean …” https://t.co/VYMsnmKCm7

Snyder's attorney said that the owner has a team business conflict and cannot thus be rescheduled. As expected, this did not sit well with the House Committee as the owner's testimony is thought to be crucial to the case's proceedings. It has not been the best of times for the organization with incident after incident plaguing its offseason.

Robinson growing in L.A. Rams offense

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

The L.A. Rams lost Robert Woods to Tennessee this offseason, but they picked up Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson. The 28-year-old has come off a poor year for the Bears, finishing with just 410 receiving yards and one touchdown from his 12 games. Now a new member of the Rams, he seems to be adjusting rather well according to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford spoke via the Rams' official website and said that he is impressed with what Robinson has been able to do this offseason with the team.

Stafford said:

"I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense. His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something."

Supporters of the wideout are hoping that he can put a disastrous year behind him and flourish in the Rams offense that performed at a high level last year.

