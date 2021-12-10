"So dumb, so clueless" - NFL analyst lashes out at Steelers WR Chase Claypool for showboating

Chase Claypool has been a controversial figure for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. The second-year wide receiver started by suggesting the Steelers play music at practice during the midst of a massive slump.

In Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, Claypool was massive in the Steelers' attempt at a comeback. He finished the game with eight catches for 93 yards.

But his showboating in the final two-minute drill cost the Steelers valuable seconds.

Not only did it cost the Steelers time, but it also made him look like a fool. NBC Sports NFL analyst Warren Sharp took to Twitter to call out the wide receiver for his antics in a nailbiter finish to the game.

NFL analyst lashes out at Chase Claypool for showboating in the fourth quarter

Sharp is criticizing Chase Claypool for what happened late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers were down eight points and driving down the field with 41 seconds left on fourth down.

Claypool made a catch to give the Steelers the first down.

But after the catch, Claypool celebrated rather than hurrying the ball back to the line of scrimmage. This cost the Steelers offense a ton of time on the game clock.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Chase Claypool cost the Steelers AT LEAST 5 seconds posing & pointing



that would have given the Steelers 1 more play… 1 more shot to tie it up



so dumb, so clueless Chase Claypool cost the Steelers AT LEAST 5 seconds posing & pointingthat would have given the Steelers 1 more play… 1 more shot to tie it upso dumb, so clueless https://t.co/cy7wSkv4XE

The Steelers still managed to get a shot at winning the game with a shot to the end-zone as time expired. A pass to Pat Freiermuth as the clock expired failed, but the Steelers could've had one more play if not for Claypool's antics.

Chase Claypool said after the game that he acknowledges he needs to be better. Fans and coaches haven't been thrilled with Claypool this season between this and his music suggestions for practice.

But there was another play in the game that Claypool made a foolish decision that cost the Steelers. In the first quarter, Claypool picked up a personal foul penalty for shoving Vikings cornerback Bashuad Breeland in the facemask.

The most penalized wide receiver in the NFL was benched for the remainder of the first quarter by Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was visibly frustrated in the post-game press conference talking about Chase Claypool.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Tomlin concedes he benched Claypool for his first quarter personal foul. Safe to say, Claypool didn’t get the message. Tomlin concedes he benched Claypool for his first quarter personal foul. Safe to say, Claypool didn’t get the message. https://t.co/c2momo8Mdb

Claypool has had an up-and-down second season in the league after a promising rookie season in 2020. Claypool has come up big in many moments when the Steelers have needed him this year.

His 753 receiving yards are the second most on the team.

But Claypool has scored just one touchdown this season, a far cry from the nine he had a season ago. On top of that, his eight penalties have been boneheaded decisions that have cost the Steelers.

The Steelers' playoff hopes will now rest on the final four games and getting help from others in the mix.

