"This is not what we need right now"-Cam Heyward and Mike Tomlin blast Chase Claypool for comments about practice 

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has found himself in hot water lately. It wasn't just his behavior on the field Sunday afternoon in a blowout 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but also his comments after the game that have gotten the attention of others in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

Chase Claypool said after the game that he feels that there needs to be a change in practice. Not in the intensity but rather the soundtrack. Claypool told the media that he thought if music was played during practice that practice would be a lot more fun and players would be able to let loose.

Pittsburgh Steelers captain and defensive end Cam Heyward, was asked about Chase Claypool's comments on his radio show appearance on Tuesday morning. Heyward said on the DVE Morning Show:

"I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it I was literally about to rip the speaker out. That is not what we need right now. It's X's and O's and it's execution."

Cam Heyward wasn't the only member of the Steelers organization that had a response to Chase Claypool's comments about practices.

Mike Tomlin says 'division of labor is appropriate' in terms of Chase Claypool comments

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his weekly media availability early Tuesday afternoon. Tomlin was asked about Chase Claypool's practice comments and whether he would make any changes. Tomlin said:

"Claypool plays wide out and I'll let him do that. I'll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is appropriate."

Tomlin, in his typical fashion on answering questions, basically said that Claypool should do his job and he will do his as the Steelers head coach. Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 and is yet to have a losing season.

Tomlin did say later in the presser that there will be additional padded practices before the upcoming game this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. So, while changes will in fact be made to the practice, it doesn't appear that Mike Tomlin will be making them any more fun.

Teresa Varley @Teresa_Varley Coach Mike Tomlin said a way they can improve their physicality is one word - effort. Coach Mike Tomlin said a way they can improve their physicality is one word - effort.

The second-year wide receiver out of Notre Dame has played just nine games for the Steelers this season after dealing with hamstring and toe injuries. He has 37 receptions for 608 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Edited by Henno van Deventer