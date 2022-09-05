NFL News Roundup: Cowboys and Jason Peters working on deal, Jordan Poyer returns to Bills practice, and more | September 4, 2022

We are tantalizingly close to the start of the 2022 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions in the L.A. Rams in the first game. As teams have now got their 53-man rosters all sorted, attention turns to the opening week.

As expected, there is plenty of news floating around the league at this time. Players have been making their returns from injury, while others are still holding out in the hopes of getting a phone call from one of the 32 NFL teams.

On September 3, we saw Rams receiver Cooper Kupp say that he wants to get better. Kupp was a triple crown winner last season and the league better watch out if he takes things up by a notch.

That brings us to September 4. Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk ranked his top 10 quarterbacks ahead of the new season, with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes making the top two. Justin Herbert (3), Joe Burrow (4) and Aaron Rodgers (5) rounded out the top five. Tom Brady was surprisingly picked at number eight.

Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer was notably back at practice. Poyer will be looking to make a return for the franchise's season opener against the Rams in what comes as good news for the Bills.

Monday, September 5, could be a big day for Dallas Cowboys fans. With the team in desperate need of fortifying the offensive line, they are still in talks with star left tackle Jason Peters.

Here are the latest headlines across the NFL today.

Cowboys and Jason Peters still working on deal

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has provided a telling sign that Jason Peters could be the newest Dallas Cowboy. The 40-year-old reportedly had a successful visit to The Star.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week. Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday. The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week. Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday.

After a good meeting with Dallas last week, many had hoped that the signing would be official by Friday, September 2. However, we are still waiting until the league office opens on Monday, September 5, which is when many expect the move to become official.

Jordan Poyer returns to Bills practice

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

After missing the majority of training camp, Bills safety Jordan Poyer told reporters on Sunday, September 4, that he is "ready to go" for their Week 1 matchup against the Rams.

Head coach Sean McDermott was of similar thought as he stated he would be surprised if his star safety did not play.

Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenberg Sean McDermott said he'll be "surprised" if S Jordan Poyer does not play vs. the Rams. Sean McDermott said he'll be "surprised" if S Jordan Poyer does not play vs. the Rams.

Poyer looks likely to suit up come Week 1. However, if there is any doubt over the 31-year-old's elbow issues, which kept him out of most of training camp, the Bills will not risk him.

Josh Allen the number one quarterback in the NFL according to pundit

Josh Allen has been ranked number one by Chris Simms

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has stated who his top 10 quarterbacks are heading into the new season. Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen is number one on his list and for Simms, Allen is the new king of the NFL.

Simms said via Sky Sports:

"We've got a new king. Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. There is no doubt. He is the guy I would take over everyone. No-one has had to carry their team more on a weekly basis than Allen."

He went on to name Patrick Mahomes (2), Justin Herbert (3) and Joe Burrow (4) to round out his top four before adding:

"Of the top four quarterbacks on this list, he is surrounded by the least talent. It is not even close. Stefon Diggs is the man, we know that, and Gabriel Davis is good. But there is no-one else."

Many have Allen and the Bills as the Super Bowl favorites heading into the new season. If they are to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, number 17 will undoubtedly be a key contributor.

