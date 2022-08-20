NFL News Roundup: Dak Prescott having best-ever training camp, Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college analyst and more | August 19, 2022

The NFL preseason is in full swing. We have started the second week of preseason games. Now, teams are looking to work out any kinks they have on either the defensive side or offensive side of the ball.

With this, comes plenty of news. Some players are performing really well and have nailed down a roster spot. Meanwhile, we see second and third string players fighting it out for a chance to be on an NFL roster after the final cuts.

On August 18, we saw plenty of news. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson found out his suspension. The 26-year-old will miss the first 11 games of the 2022 season and was fined a cool $5 million.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles refused to put a timeline on Tom Brady's return. The 45-year-old has been absent from team practice for personal reasons.

That brings us to today's news. Stephen Jones, Cowboys executive vice president, had some glowing words for quarterback Dak Prescott. He said the 2016 draft pick is having his best-ever NFL training camp.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is returning to FOX as a college football analyst. Jacoby Brissett gave his thoughts on being the Browns' starting quarterback heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Stephen Jones thinks Dak Prescott is having his best-ever training camp

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Dak Prescott is looking the best he ever has at Cowboys training camp, according to Stephen Jones. The Cowboys executive vice-president had nothing but glowing words for Prescott as he has observed him day in and day out.

Jones said (via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News):

"I thought he's had his best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy. Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There's no question in my mind, I think he's had his best training camp he's ever had."

Prescott had an interrupted offseason last year, but now appears to be going full throttle as the Cowboys build up to Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

After his rather unsavory exit from his first NFL coaching stint, superstar college football coach Urban Meyer is back in his supreme environment.

PFF College @PFF_College Fox has announced that Urban Meyer is returning to the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show this fall. Fox has announced that Urban Meyer is returning to the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show this fall. https://t.co/8uzCCg7LSl

The 58-year-old is back with FOX as a college football analyst, the network announced. Meyer joins Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and host Rob Stone on the Big Noon Kickoff cast as they delve into everything college football related.

Jacoby Brissett opens up about being NFL starter with the Browns

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

With Deshaun Watson now suspended for 11 games, the role of starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns is up for grabs. Jacoby Brissett is one player who is fighting to start Week 1.

With Brissett being the Browns starter, the 29-year-old is going to see a lot of gametime in 2022, and the quarterback's message to himself is rather simple.

Brissett said (via the Akron Beacon Journal):

"I just have to be myself. I don't really kinda try and do anything more or less. More so, I just try and be myself."

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE Jacoby Brissett with a dime Jacoby Brissett with a dime🔥🔥 https://t.co/1xe3fdHOeQ

Brissett added:

"I think we have a plan and we're going along with the plan, and I'm continuing to get more and more comfortable with the offense. I haven't played in a game yet, so I think, when that time comes, it will come and I've got to use, which I do, I use these practices, these days as my game. I go out there with the mindset that it is a game I think I'm playing every day."

Brissett is getting another NFL starting shot. It remains to be seen if he can keep the Browns afloat until Watson returns.

