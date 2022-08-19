NFL News Roundup: Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million, Todd Bowles offers update on Tom Brady's return, and more | August 18, 2022

To say August 18 was a big day in the NFL would be an understatement. Week 2 of the preseason has begun with plenty of news for us to get into as teams continue to ramp up their efforts for the new season.

On August 17, we saw Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James get the bag, signing a four-year, $76 million deal to make him the highest-paid safety in the league. The 26-year-old has been one of the best in the NFL over the last few seasons and was duly rewarded.

Matthew Stafford provided an update on his elbow after he was forced to reduce his workload weeks ago. The quarterback stated that he feels good after ramping up his workload over the last couple of days. At this stage, he looks good to start come Week 1, although he stopped short of guaranteeing his place.

That brings us to August 18 and Deshaun Watson remains the headline, as has been the case on numerous occasions this summer. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has now been suspended for 11 games, forcing him to sit out for the majority of the upcoming NFL season. He was also fined $5 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles provided an update on Tom Brady's return. Brady has not been with the Bucs due to personal reasons.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL as of August 18, 2022:

Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million

The Cleveland Browns will be without superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games in 2022 following a settlement between the NFL and the NFLPA. Watson will now be on the sidelines for the majority of the season and for many, it ends any hopes the Browns had of a deep playoff run.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. https://t.co/2dFvcePL9k

Watson will be eligible to be reinstated in November 28. Funnily enough, should he be made the starter, his first game will be against his former side, the Houston Texans.

Todd Bowles offers update for Tom Brady's NFL return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for over a week as he has been dealing with personal issues. It was thought that Brady would return after the Buccaneers' second preseason game.

However, coach Todd Bowles has stated that there is no timetable for the quarterback's return. Bowles said (via Greg Auman of The Athletic):

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There's no definitive date for me. We'll keep in touch and find out."

Greg Auman @gregauman Todd Bowles said he doesn’t have a firm date for Tom Brady returning. Said it’ll be after Titans game and they’ll revisit it after that. Todd Bowles said he doesn’t have a firm date for Tom Brady returning. Said it’ll be after Titans game and they’ll revisit it after that.

It remains to be seen when Brady will return to the team as Tampa Bay remain focused on doing well in pre-season.

Marquise Brown opens up on trade away from Baltimore

Marquise Brown has opened up on the crazy trade that happened on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals in a move that shocked many. The player has offered an insight into the trade and stated that he didn't really feel wanted by the Ravens.

Brown said (as quoted by the Arizona Cardinals' official website):

"It's about happiness. I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn't need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games. I love the game too much. I want to be involved."

Brown will look to enjoy a solid debut season for Arizona in 2022.

