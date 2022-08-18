NFL News Roundup: Matthew Stafford feeling good with elbow injury, Derwin James signs monster deal and more - August 17 2022

The NFL offseason is nearly over. Teams are now getting ready for their second preseason game and things are starting to fall into place ahead of the new season. There is plenty of news to cover, as all 32 NFL teams currently have different issues.

Yesterday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID and will miss the game on Thursday. It is not ideal for Lock, who is in a battle with Geno Smith for the starting job.

Zach Wilson had knee surgery and is recovering well. Reports state that the young quarterback is remarkably an outside shot to play Week 1 of the regular season. Wilson had bone bruising and a meniscus tear which required surgery.

That brings us to today's news.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on track for Week 1 as he deals with elbow problems. Staying in Los Angeles, Chargers safety Derwin James finally got paid, signing a monster new deal with the AFC franchise.

Let's take a closer look at the headlines around the NFL today.

Matthew Stafford feels good and is ready for Week 1

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

There were fears initially that Matthew Stafford would miss time with his elbow injury just a few weeks ago. However, after some rest, the quarterback is up and going again.The quarterback said that he is on the right track and feels good.

Stafford said via nfl.com:

"I felt like I got a bunch of good work in. I feel good and right on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue Matthew Stafford says he feels good after yesterday's scrimmage and liked the workload/tempo. Says, "it was a banger!" Matthew Stafford says he feels good after yesterday's scrimmage and liked the workload/tempo. Says, "it was a banger!"

It will certainly allay fears for Rams fans that their star will be just about ready to go for Week 1 as there was a real chance just weeks ago that he could have missed games.

Derwin James highest-paid safety in NFL after signing new contract

Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James is a superstar, and now he is getting paid like one. After the negotiations dragged on for what felt like forever, the 26-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year, $76.5 million contract. This makes him the highest-paid safety in the league.

James gets a whopping $42 million guaranteed in his new deal and no one can say that he doesn't deserve it.

With that deal now done, the Los Angeles Chargers can focus on the upcoming season. Their main task is topping the AFC West, the league's toughest division.

Packers receivers take Aaron Rodgers' advice on board

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put his receiving core on blast this week, saying that players who drop the ball won't play. Without Davante Adams to throw to, Rodgers will be relying on younger receivers. There will be hiccups as they learn about the system.

Many thought Rodgers' comments were a bit harsh, but for Samori Toure, it was exactly what he liked to hear. Toure said via ESPN:

"It was just really giving us advice. Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up."

With the regular season still a few weeks away, the Packers receiving corps have time to get used to Rodgers' style of play. But one thing is for certain, if you don't uphold the standards set by previous receivers, you'll hear about it.

