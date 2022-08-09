NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford's elbow injury could mean huge blow for Rams 

All eyes are on the Los Angeles Rams as they continue to try and maintain quarterback Matthew Stafford's arm fatigue. Many quarterbacks come off a long season with arm fatigue, especially after making it to the Super Bowl.

However, early on, it seems that Stafford's injury is worse than anyone realizes. The team is just in training camp, but they're already having to work the practices around what their quarterback can and can't do.

Cameron DaSilva @camdasilva



After 7 straight questions: “You guys want to talk to me about something other than my right arm?” Matthew Stafford isn't worried about his "irritating" elbow injury, but he does seem annoyed by all the questions about itAfter 7 straight questions: “You guys want to talk to me about something other than my right arm?” theramswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/07/ram… Matthew Stafford isn't worried about his "irritating" elbow injury, but he does seem annoyed by all the questions about it After 7 straight questions: “You guys want to talk to me about something other than my right arm?” theramswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/07/ram…

To Stafford's credit, he maintains that he can make the throws. He told Peter King:

"I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to, but I’m just trying to be smart."

Stafford's arm strength and talent are what attracted the team to him. Jared Goff couldn't do much without Sean McVay's help, but Stafford routinely did extremely well in lackluster situations in Detroit, thanks to his talent and arm strength.

Without that arm strength, things look very different in Los Angeles. They're not a running offense, so they have put several resources into the quarterback and wide receiver positions.

They traded a boatload of picks for Stafford, extended Cooper Kupp, and signed free agent Allen Robinson. This is not a team that could survive without their quarterback, and that reality grows every day.

LA Rams Nation @RamsNationCP



Matthew Stafford throws an absolute dart to Cooper Kupp!



BullseyeMatthew Stafford throws an absolute dart to Cooper Kupp! Bullseye 🎯Matthew Stafford throws an absolute dart to Cooper Kupp! https://t.co/xIqHVGfGXR

It's still early, but that's why this is so concerning for the defending champions. Stafford hasn't done much throwing thus far, and he's dealing with a significant injury. If he goes down, the Rams are not adequately equipped to succeed without him.

Matthew Stafford injury: How long will Rams QB be out for?

Rumors were swirling that Stafford might miss the first game against the Buffalo Bills. Now, it's much more serious than that. There's no timetable currently, but it does seem like there's a real possibility Stafford doesn't play for a long time.

Stafford is the key to the Rams, but they likely don't want to forfeit a year of their window because he went down.

There are a few different options in that case. One, they could pivot to a run-heavy offense to try and ease the load for backup John Wolford.

If anyone can make that work, it's Sean McVay. Kareem Hunt just requested a trade, and he would easily be Los Angeles' best back.

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

The other option is to go after another quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is available via trade, and there are a few interesting free agent options, namely Cam Newton. The Rams quarterback insists he's fine, but the team's practice schedule and optics might disagree.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht