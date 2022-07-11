NFL News Roundup: Dak Prescott in good shape, Tyreek Hill has message for Tagovailoa critics, and more - July 10th 2022

The NFL never sleeps. Even during what is supposed to be a quiet period as the league and its 32 teams have time off before starting training camp, the news cycle has continued to flow.

Of course, there is something to do with the Dallas Cowboys as they often make headlines in the NFL. It's good news in Dallas as Dak Prescott looks to be in the best shape of his life. This is a welcome change given that that this time last year, he was recovering from that horror ankle break against the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill has sent out a message regarding his new teammate and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Many have suggested that Hill will find things rather difficult in Miami this season simply because of the team's signal-caller. He notably left superstar Patrick Mahomes to join Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins roster.

However, Hill has defended Tagovailoa with a defiant message to NFL fans and analysts.

Here are the headlines around the NFL today (July 10, 2022):

Dak Prescott in good shape heading into training camp

NFL NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys face a defining year in 2022. Coming off a season that promised so much but delivered nothing, Dak Prescott and co. need to take advantage of their weak division and bank some playoff wins.

This time last season, Prescott was behind the eight ball as he was recovering from his ankle injury. He then injured his shoulder at the start of training camp, but seems to be in a much better place right now.

Prescott spoke to the Cowboys' official website and said that he is in great shape ahead of training camp, due in part to his personal trainer (PT). He said:

"One, just because of my movement. I got a PT in the offseason - someone I've worked with throughout the last year. I've paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me."

Prescott added:

"We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott is holding his annual ⁦ @ProCamps ⁩ today at The Star. He said he got a text from Mike McCarthy this morning saying how pumped he was to be back and getting ready for training camp in two weeks. Dak responded with a selfie of him with all the kids at his camp Dak Prescott is holding his annual ⁦@ProCamps⁩ today at The Star. He said he got a text from Mike McCarthy this morning saying how pumped he was to be back and getting ready for training camp in two weeks. Dak responded with a selfie of him with all the kids at his camp https://t.co/gnfS2gJpgv

He concluded:

"A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in. So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

Tyreek Hill has message for Tua Tagovailoa critics

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

New Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has defended his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again. Speaking on the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast, the receiver stated that a lot of media personalities will be eating their words this season.

Hill said via nfl.com:

"It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I can't really name point, but I'm saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua], and I'm just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn."

Lamar Jackson clarifies Twitter picture change

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson caused quite the stir among NFL circles when he changed his Twitter profile picture to one of a gold grill that had the words "I Need $".

Many thought this was a blantant shot at the Baltimore Ravens as contract talks continued, but that was apparently not the case. Jackson spoke with Safid Deen of USA Today and cleared it all up.

He said:

"I don't know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously."

Jackson added:

"They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though."

It remains to be seen whether Jackson will get a bumper new deal. It is worth noting that Deshaun Watson shattered the quarterback price market with a deal that made him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

