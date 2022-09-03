NFL News Roundup: Dak Prescott has message for Cowboys doubters, Kadarius Toney ready to prove himself, and more | September 2, 2022

The new NFL season is now just a week away and within touching distance. Teams are putting the final touches on their offensive and defensive gameplans and are ready to attack the season opener.

The news is bountiful at this time of year and again, we have plenty to dive into. On September 1, the New York Giants released linebacker Blake Martinez after just two seasons. O.J. Howard signed with the Houston Texans, while Jimmy Garoppolo stated that he is happy to stay in San Francisco.

There was news involving New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye, who is in trouble with the law over an aggrievated assault charge. Meanwhile, Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL and is set to miss the entire 2022-23 NFL season.

Nick Underhill @nick_underhill Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, per source. Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, per source.

That brings us to September 2. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sent out a message to people doubting his team this NFL season. Elsewhere, Giants receiver Kadarius Toney stated that he has a lot to prove heading into the new season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said that he is simply looking to get better as he awaits Mike Tomlin's decision on who the starter will be come Week 1.

Here are the latest headlines from around the NFL as of September 2:

Dak Prescott fires warning to Cowboys doubters

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look a little weaker on paper when compared to their 2021 version. They have lost Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Cedric Wilson this offseason.

However, Dak Prescott has provided a stern message to those doubting what Dallas can do this season. Prescott said via ESPN:

"Where we are right now, it's all excitement. It is. It's truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team, to be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have."

He added:

"And yeah, especially with everything being said about us -- you know what I mean? -- the lack of what we have, keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play."

The Cowboys will kickstart their season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Kadarius Toney aiming to improve in 2022

Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is looking to improve on his 2021 season that saw him catch just 39 passes for 420 yards and zero touchdowns.

The 23-year-old spoke with NJ.com and said that he is hungry and wants to prove himself for the Giants in 2022. Toney stated:

"I'm just hungry right now. I've got a lot to prove to myself. I know what I want to get done. I don't really set goals or whatever, but I expect to do better than I did last year, I guess you could say."

Giants Videos @SNYGiants "He's improving. I'm taking it day by day."



Brian Daboll on Kadarius Toney's status as Week 1 nears: "He's improving. I'm taking it day by day."Brian Daboll on Kadarius Toney's status as Week 1 nears: https://t.co/QFzfo7Ijg4

The Giants will start their NFL season with a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Kenny Pickett focused on his own game and not on a first NFL start

Kenny Pickett at the 2022 NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job is not at the forefront of rookie Kenny Pickett's thinking. With Mike Tomlin's decision still unknown, Pickett is simply focusing on his own game as the wait continues.

He said via the Steelers' official website:

"I am just focused on getting better. Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati. So, a lot of things I am learning, taking it all in stride and enjoying it."

NFL GameDay @NFLGameDay



1. @KennyPickett10 (138.6)



fans you got a good one Highest passer rating among all rookies in a single preseason since 2015:1. @KennyPickett10 (138.6) @steelers fans you got a good one Highest passer rating among all rookies in a single preseason since 2015:1. @KennyPickett10 (138.6)@steelers fans you got a good one 👏 https://t.co/o5GymUBqWo

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN, NJ.com and the Pittsburgh Steelers official team website and H/T Sportskeeda.

