NFL News Roundup: Deshaun Watson's attorney tries justifying client's $5K payment to masseuse, Browns re-sign promising running back and more - June 5 2022

Deshaun Watson's attorney tries to justify $5K payment to masseuse

The Deshaun Watson saga saw more details coming out. A Houston spa owner has stated that the Browns quarterback gave her $5,000. Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin spoke to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer to justify the payment.

“She asked him to help out her business and he did, and that’s what the $5,000 was. It didn’t have anything to do with all the ulterior suggestions.”

So it appears that Watson was being a nice person and helping her out with her business. Attorney Leah Graham also had kind words for the Browns quarterback.

“He was very inspired to help Black businesses. That is one example of the numerous contributions he made to various Black businesses around Houston.”

Webb has high praise for Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is still trying to prove himself at the elite level. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, the quarterback is looking to rebound.

His backup, Davis Webb, who sat behind Eli Manning and now Jones, spoke on Thursday via the New York Post and had glowing words for the 25-year-old.

"[Jones is] the hardest-working quarterback I've been around. He's probably the smartest quarterback I've been around."

With the Giants not picking up Jones' fifth-year option, his future with the franchise remains cloudy at best. But if Webb's comments are anything to go by, Jones could be ready for a breakout year in 2022.

Ernest Johnson signs new deal with Browns

Ernest Johnson is signing a new one-year deal worth $2.4 million with the Cleveland Browns. The running back is coming off his best season in the NFL after he totalled 100 rushing attempts for 534 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 137 receiving yards.

Sitting behind Nick Chubb, Johnson will have to be content with being a back-up, such is Chubb's talents. But the 26-year-old will look to build on his best NFL season last year with more carries and an improved performance.

