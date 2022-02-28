“He hasn’t done anything to be considered even a top 25 QB” - Giants fans react to team declining Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option

Daniel Jones' first three seasons in the NFL have been massively underwhelming for the New York Giants organization. The former sixth overall pick has a record of 12-25, has thrown 29 interceptions, and has thrown for over 3,000 yards just once.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option for the 2023 season. Giants fans were primarily relieved to hear this news on Twitter, as they don't feel Jones is the answer at quarterback going into the future.

One Giants fan account notes Jones' injury history and inconsistency as his most significant flaws. Jones has missed 11 games in three seasons and has multiple prolonged stretches of below-average play. The fan account went as far as to say Daniel Jones isn't even a top 25 quarterback in the NFL.

BIG BLUE UNITED POD BOYZ @BBUPodBoyz @jpucci39 @estein2223 @itsclouts Daniel Jones is injury prone and heavily inconsistent. He hasn’t done anything to be considered even a top 25 QB in the league. Let’s see if the new coaching staff can fix him, but they shouldn’t pick up his 5th option. @jpucci39 @estein2223 @itsclouts Daniel Jones is injury prone and heavily inconsistent. He hasn’t done anything to be considered even a top 25 QB in the league. Let’s see if the new coaching staff can fix him, but they shouldn’t pick up his 5th option.

Another Twitter user used Daniel Jones' own words from Feb. 18 against him. Jones has publicly said he hasn't played that well, with struggles in the red zone being a key reason for his subpar results.

Paul H. @PaulHew1960



Yes he can run, yes he can make most, if not all, of the throws. BUT HE CAN’T DO IT CONSISTENTLY! He has gotten better, but still turns the ball over at an alarming rate. His decision making in the red zone is terrible @itsclouts HE HIMSELF had said he hasn’t been good. HIM, DANIEL JONES!Yes he can run, yes he can make most, if not all, of the throws. BUT HE CAN’T DO IT CONSISTENTLY! He has gotten better, but still turns the ball over at an alarming rate. His decision making in the red zone is terrible @itsclouts HE HIMSELF had said he hasn’t been good. HIM, DANIEL JONES! Yes he can run, yes he can make most, if not all, of the throws. BUT HE CAN’T DO IT CONSISTENTLY! He has gotten better, but still turns the ball over at an alarming rate. His decision making in the red zone is terrible

Another Giants fan made a meme of the situation. Their comment is one shared by many Giants fans, who may only have to endure the Daniel Jones experience for one more season.

😵‍💫 @wastedrevan Only one more year of having to pretend Daniel Jones is good Only one more year of having to pretend Daniel Jones is good https://t.co/1H8llISmop

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are in the same boat looking for a franchise quarterback. As controversial as Jones is to Giants fans, Mason Rudolph is just as controversial to Steelers fans.

One Steelers fan would rather have Jones than Rudolph, offering to see Giants fans' complaints and raise them with another inconsistent quarterback in Rudolph.

One Giants fan sees the Giants declining Jones' fifth-year option as the beginning of the downfall of his NFL career. They tweeted that Jones will be the backup to Jared Goff in the future.

darkness @shadowlord7899 @skraxxy Daniel Jones future backup to Jared Goff @skraxxy Daniel Jones future backup to Jared Goff

A Las Vegas Raiders fan was tired of hearing fans of Daniel Jones voice their support. They called Jones' supporters ignorant for ignoring the harmful decisions and plays Jones makes weekly.

Forza Raiders @JustWinBaby1966



- The most ignorant thing you will hear from people that don't understand pro football. @itsclouts "You should willfully ignore the overwhelming number of awful throws, interceptions and fumbles you've seen from Daniel Jones over 38 games because I can disprove all of it with one play."- The most ignorant thing you will hear from people that don't understand pro football. @itsclouts "You should willfully ignore the overwhelming number of awful throws, interceptions and fumbles you've seen from Daniel Jones over 38 games because I can disprove all of it with one play."- The most ignorant thing you will hear from people that don't understand pro football.

Michael Davis continued the conversation about Jones' inconsistency in his tweet. Although Jones has shown flashes and can be mobile running, that doesn't quantify a franchise-level quarterback in the competitive nature of the NFL.

Michael Davis @MichaelKeithDa2

-Yes, he can run with the football,

-Yes, he can throw a deep pass,



But the problem with Daniel Jones?? He’s not CONSISTENT. I can’t consider you a franchise QB if you don’t have the IT factor. @itsclouts -Yes, he’s shown flashes,-Yes, he can run with the football,-Yes, he can throw a deep pass,But the problem with Daniel Jones?? He’s not CONSISTENT. I can’t consider you a franchise QB if you don’t have the IT factor. @itsclouts -Yes, he’s shown flashes,-Yes, he can run with the football,-Yes, he can throw a deep pass,But the problem with Daniel Jones?? He’s not CONSISTENT. I can’t consider you a franchise QB if you don’t have the IT factor.

Drew Lock had his name thrown into the conversation by a fan who questioned how either quarterback was in the conversation as being a franchise quarterback. That's a fair question, as Lock's 25 touchdowns to 20 interceptions ratio is abysmal.

Ron @WillieDPOYszn people arguing that Daniel Jones and Drew Lock are still potential franchise QBs in the year 2022 is INSANE people arguing that Daniel Jones and Drew Lock are still potential franchise QBs in the year 2022 is INSANE

One Twitter user tweeted that Daniel Jones is appropriately rated as an average quarterback in today's NFL. However, they acknowledge that's not enough to get it done in 2022.

- @swaysbiggestfan Daniel Jones is properly rated. He isn't the worst quarterback of all time like ESPN leads you to believe but he isn't the franchise savior like Giants fans think. He's just ok, which you can't have as your franchise QB Daniel Jones is properly rated. He isn't the worst quarterback of all time like ESPN leads you to believe but he isn't the franchise savior like Giants fans think. He's just ok, which you can't have as your franchise QB

For all the negativity surrounding Jones on social media, there were a handful of outliers who still have hope in the Duke University product.

That includes one fan who thinks Jones could be better than the quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class. Scouts don't have a high ceiling associated with the 2022 draft class, so anything is possible.

Daniel Jones enters make or break 2022 season

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Daniel Jones will enter 2022 under as much pressure as any player in the NFL. Jones deserves some mulligans for having struggled out of the gates in his NFL career.

He's had subpar coaching, with Joe Judge not being a great fit in New York. His wide receivers are regularly injured and struggle mightily to stay healthy. Saquon Barkley hasn't been healthy in two years, and the offensive line has been inadequate.

All that said, it's the quarterback's job to elevate those around him and show glimpses of hope. For every flash Jones has shown, he's had two more moments of regression.

The writing isn't entirely on the wall for Jones yet. Brian Daboll is as satisfactory a coaching hire as there's been in the last couple of seasons.

But it's up to Jones to show he's worthy of the role of being the Giants quarterback beyond 2022.

Edited by LeRon Haire