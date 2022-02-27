"They'll lose to everyone" - Former Steelers player names the QB franchise must avoid as Ben Roethlisberger's replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make when it comes to who will be Ben Roethlisberger's successor. In most cases, when a quarterback retires, there is already another waiting for the role, but this isn't the case for Pittsburgh.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph has been given several opportunities to start and hasn't been able to make an impression. His lone start in 2021 led to a tie against the Detroit Lions, who were winless at the time.

Former Pittsburgh safety Ryan Clark, who is now a football analyst for ESPN, spoke on "First Take" this week about how he doesn't agree with Rudolph becoming the starting quarterback in 2022.

"Mason Rudolph is not a starting quarterback in this league. If Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers when the season begins in 2022, that means the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not be what they've always been, which is a team that is trying to field a Super Bowl champion to the best of their abilities."

Clark then continued to explain why Rudolph is unable to carry the torch as the next great Steelers quarterback.

"(Because) Mason Rudolph can't do it, Mason Rudolph is not it. Let's not forget that even though they're 5-4-1, that '1' was to the Detroit Lions this year, right? and that was the first game that they did not lose and Mason Rudolph started that one as well."-Ryan Clark

Clark then went on to say that the team needs to try every avenue possible to get another starting quarterback. He said that if not, then Pittsburgh has settled to not win any games and will lose to the remainder of the AFC North division.

"Is Mason Rudolph a guy that should be on the roster? I guess so...is Mason Rudolph the dude that should be your starting quarterback? Hell no. They have to exhaust everything they possibly can to get someone else there under center if they want to win games. If not, they're gonna be getting beat by Joe Burrow, they will be getting beat by Lamar Jackson, and hell, they gonna even be getting beat by Baker Mayfield. That's what it's gonna feel like that's what it's gonna look like if Mason Rudolph is the quarterback." - Ryan Clark

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a good QB option for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

While it's clear that the popular opinion is that Mason Rudolph won't be able to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to greatness, the question remains as to who is. It's hard to replace a player, let alone a quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger.

The heart, determination and overall grit that he displayed for 18 years is irreplaceable.

There are conflicting reports that Pittsburgh will trade or draft a quarterback. Art Rooney II said that the team will continue its tradition of developing a quarterback.

Whereas, general manager Kevin Colbert declared that all options are on the table.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is said to be a top choice for the Steelers and he may very well be the best option at the moment considering the options. Garoppolo has established himself as a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

He has playoff and Super Bowl experience and will have the offensive weapons to compete in the AFC North.

Joel Moran @joelvmoran Jimmy Garoppolo is the only QB the 49ers have won with in the last 5 years yet he’s treated like he’s done absolutely nothing Jimmy Garoppolo is the only QB the 49ers have won with in the last 5 years yet he’s treated like he’s done absolutely nothing

While the 49ers have essentially given up on him as the starting quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers would likely welcome him with open arms.

Edited by LeRon Haire