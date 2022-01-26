NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers identify Jimmy Garoppolo as potential replacement for Ben Roethlisberger

Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers are just one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. Garoppolo hasn't been the catalyst for their success, but he hasn't held them back either.

His future in San Francisco is unclear past this season, but his name has begun heating up amid trade rumors. With rookie Trey Lance waiting in the wings, Garoppolo is likely in his last season as the 49ers quarterback.

Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson wrote an article Saturday connecting Garoppolo to teams around the NFL. Most notably, Garoppolo was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are losing Ben Roethlisberger to retirement this offseason.

Garoppolo would be a good fit with the Steelers in Robinson's eyes. The Steelers have $41 million in cap space, and Garoppolo's salary for 2022 is $25.6 million.

Robinson also notes that Garoppolo is a better option for the Steelers than Mason Rudolph. Neither Rudolph nor Dwyane Haskins Jr. has shown enough to be a starting-level player in the NFL.

Garoppolo would be a serviceable starter for 2022 as the Steelers build around their current roster.

The Steelers made the playoffs this season despite Roethlisberger's limitations. Big Ben stopped taking shots downfield as he aged, throwing for just 6.2 yards per attempt.

The offense struggled to get into a rhythm all season, throwing for a league-worst in passing yards per play.

For as conservative as Roethlisberger is, Jimmy Garoppolo is equally aggressive. He ranks second in the NFL in average yards per attempt at 8.6.

His physical talent is undeniable, but it's his mental mistakes that come back to haunt him.

The Steelers roster is ready to contend now. T.J. Watt is in his prime at 27 years old and is coming off a season where he tied the NFL sack record.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Najee Harris and Cameron Heyward make up a solid foundation.

The only thing missing from the Steelers being better next season is finding their quarterback.

Garoppolo is one of the favorites to take over for the Steelers next season, along with Derek Carr and Jameis Winston. The draft is also a path the Steelers could use in addressing their future with the likes of Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral.

Whichever direction the Steelers go, they'll be entering unfamiliar territory. With Roethlisberger under center for the past 18 seasons, any change at quarterback will be an adjustment.

