NFL News Roundup: Former Raiders President claims he was fired for raising concerns, Davante Adams' replacement takes to the field as Packers player for first time, and more - 7 May 2022

Former Raiders President claims he was fired for raising concerns

The headline story revolves around former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. After 18 years on the job, Ventrelle was fired by Mark Davis Friday.

Ventrelle released a statement declaring that he was fired after informing the NFL of reports from Raiders employees who alleged Davis was responsible for creating a hostile work environment.

A spokesperson for the league issued a statement of their own Friday, saying they're going to "promptly look into the matter."

The Raiders are a franchise that's been under the microscope. With the fallout from the Jon Gruden saga still ongoing, Davis is in as hot water as any owner in the NFL.

Davante Adams' replacement takes to the field as Packers player for first time

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (Courtesy of bvmsports.com)

The Packers shocked the NFL by taking took two defensive players with their two first-round picks. However, they addressed the wide receiver position in the second round by taking Christian Watson out of North Dakota St.

Watson has a combination of excellent hands and size. Packers fans got their first glimpse at him Friday in their rookie minicamp. Watson's ability to catch balls thrown behind him was on full display.

The Packers will hope to see more flashes like that out of Watson. Watson and Romeo Doubs will have to form instant chemistry with Aaron Rodgers for the Packers to be contenders in the NFC.

Former NFL linebacker Bill Laskey dies at 79

Former Raiders linebacker Bill Laskey (Courtesy of Raiders.com)

The Raiders were in the news Friday due to Ventrelle's termination and the death of former linebacker Bill Laskey. Laskey played five years for the Raiders. He spent a total of ten years in the league as a linebacker.

Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders The Las Vegas Raiders are saddened by the passing of Bill Laskey, who proudly wore the Silver and Black from 1966-70. Our thoughts are with his wife Dona, sons Lance and Beau, daughter Margaux, friends and teammates. The Las Vegas Raiders are saddened by the passing of Bill Laskey, who proudly wore the Silver and Black from 1966-70. Our thoughts are with his wife Dona, sons Lance and Beau, daughter Margaux, friends and teammates. https://t.co/dSaaq2EaQI

He passed away at the age of 79, while no cause of death was officially released. He played 119 games in his career, while earning one Pro Bowl selection in the 1965 season.

Our thoughts and condolences at Sportskeeda are with the Laskey family.

