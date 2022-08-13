NFL News Roundup: Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, Julio Jones getting used to Buccaneers offense and more - August 12 2022

Don't we just love this time of year in the NFL? The teams have finished training camp and are looking ahead to their slate of preseason games. It's a chance for players to make their mark and try to make the final 53-man roster.

As such, there is so much news floating around the league with injuries, contract situations and more. Yesterday we saw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leave practice for personal reasons. The 45-year-old will not be back with the team until after Tampa Bay's second preseason game next week. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested in signing Jimmy Garoppolo, should Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension be extended.

That brings us to today's news. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be out of their opening preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Julio Jones is getting comfortable with the offense and is picking it up quickly. Rookie Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis reflected on his debut. He said that there is a lot to look at on film after his first NFL appearance.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL today.

Kirk Cousins to miss first NFL preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19

Kirk Cousins will not be suiting up for the Vikings' first preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was sent home from practice and will not take part in Sunday's game against the Raiders.

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, and will miss the preseason game Sunday, per Head Coach Kevin O'Connell. #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, and will miss the preseason game Sunday, per Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.

Cousins, like many NFL players, chose not to get vaccinated last year. He had a decent enough season, throwing for 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions. However, the Vikings finished 8-8 on the year.

Julio Jones getting comfortable in the Buccaneers' offense

Tom Brady's newest weapon is getting comfortable. Julio Jones has only been with the team for a couple of weeks, but he is already picking up the offense.

Jones spoke to the Tampa Bay Times and said that everything is coming together for him. Here's what he said:

"Everything's coming to me. The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."

Derek Brown @DBro_FFB Julio Jones IS NOT Washed Up…

Julio Jones IS NOT Washed Up…https://t.co/r5uH5pEf0l

Jones will be hoping to end the season with his first Super Bowl win after swapping Tennessee for Tampa Bay.

Malik Willis reflects on his debut

The rookie quarterback experienced an up-and-down debut for the Titans. He completed 6/11 passes for 107 yards, while also rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

For Willis, there is plenty to work on and that starts with watching film of his performance.

Willis said via nfl.com:

"I mean, you've got a lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film, so I guess it's really cool to get out there again and play football. I missed some things, probably, and I just made up for it with my legs and continued to rely on that, but that's what preseason is for... You gotta look at the film, check it for what it's worth, and continue to work."

Average Joe Sports Talk Podcast @joes_talk



What about that Patrick Mahomes arm angle throw to the TE though #NFL

I know it’s only pre-season but Malik Willis looked sharp in his debut last night.What about that Patrick Mahomes arm angle throw to the TE though I know it’s only pre-season but Malik Willis looked sharp in his debut last night. What about that Patrick Mahomes arm angle throw to the TE though 😱 #NFL https://t.co/L2tWuojBCu

Willis will be hoping to continue his form through the preseason as he looks to earn a backup spot and maybe even usurp Ryan Tannehill.

