NFL News Roundup: Mitch Tribusky named Steelers starter, Cowboys sign Jason Peters, and more | September 5, 2022

The new NFL season is nearly here and all 32 teams are dotting the "i's" and crossing the "t's" on their offensive and defensive gameplans.

The excitement is palpable at this time of the year. Fans haven't seen official football for months and in a few days, it will all get underway once more. News from various teams has understandably dominated the headlines.

On September 4, we saw Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer return to practice. The team is gearing up for a blockbuster clash against the L.A. Rams on opening night.

Elsewhere, Josh Allen was named the best quarterback in football by former NFL player Chris Simms. Allen was picked ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

That brings us to the major headlines from September 5.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed terms with 40-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters. The former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles star will join Dallas as a practice squad member.

In other news, the Pittsburgh Steelers have named their starting quarterback for the season, with Mitch Trubisky getting the first nod from head coach Mike Tomlin.

NFL veteran Jason Peters signs with the Cowboys

It was probably the worst kept secret of the last week or so. Dallas needed help along the offensive line and has finally got what it was looking for. NFL veteran Jason Peters is the newest member to call The Star home.

- Jason Peters has already begun coaching up



Expect Peters to be ready “in a couple weeks”, and he’ll do “whatever they need”. Open to LT2, will help rookie. “I’m gonna help him out — on and off the field — his technique and rhythm.”- Jason Peters has already begun coaching up #Cowboys first-round pick Tyler SmithExpect Peters to be ready “in a couple weeks”, and he’ll do “whatever they need”. Open to LT2, will help rookie. “I’m gonna help him out — on and off the field — his technique and rhythm.” - Jason Peters has already begun coaching up #Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith Expect Peters to be ready “in a couple weeks”, and he’ll do “whatever they need”. Open to LT2, will help rookie. https://t.co/um1YaNVqbf

Peters has been signed to the practice squad, as per Ian Rapoport. He will offer the Cowboys some much-needed depth while also acting as a mentor to the offensive line, particularly rookie Tyler Smith.

Mitch Trubisky named Steelers' starting quarterback

Mitch Trubisky will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the new NFL season

Although Kenny Pickett played well in preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have elected Mitch Trubisky to play as their starting quarterback for the new season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Steelers depth chart has been released and it’s now official: Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB. The #Steelers depth chart has been released and it’s now official: Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB. https://t.co/hk7ZaU3mQ7

The former Bears and Bills quarterback will get first crack with Mike Tomlin in 2022. Trubisky will undoubtedly shoulder plenty of expectations as the Steelers embark on an NFL campaign without Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2004.

Jaguars running back James Robinson to finally play against Commanders

James Robinson will finally get his NFL chance in Week 1. After tearing his achillies last season, the former Illinois State standout will see some gametime this time around. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2020.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Jaguars HC Doug Pederson confirms James Robinson will definitely play Sunday vs. WASH.



This was the expectation at Jags HC all summer as Robinson's recovery has gone great. Now, Robinson makes a return to game action less than 9 months after tearing his Achilles in late December Jaguars HC Doug Pederson confirms James Robinson will definitely play Sunday vs. WASH.This was the expectation at Jags HC all summer as Robinson's recovery has gone great. Now, Robinson makes a return to game action less than 9 months after tearing his Achilles in late December

Head coach Doug Pederson said via ESPN.com that the 24-year-old will play. However, he is unlikely to log too much time on the field against the Washington Commanders.

Pederson said:

"I don’t think you go full steam ahead. I think you gradually increase his reps. You don’t want to stress his body [in practice], but at the same time, he needs to get enough work where he’s possibly ready to go for Washington, if that’s the case."

Robinson will hope for a solid start to the season to put the pains of last season behind him.

