NFL News Roundup: Raiders receiver signs extension, Commanders fine Del Rio and more - June 10 2022

Another day filled with NFL news for us all to glance over. There were plenty of headlines from today as teams get into their preseason groove.

Players are still holding out of minicamp, while others are putting their best foot forward in hopes of making the final roster. With so much news happening with the biggest league on the planet, sometimes bits and pieces get missed.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Hunter Renfrow signs Raiders extension

The diminutive receiver is getting paid. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Renfrow is signing a new two-year, $32 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The third-year receiver is coming off his best season yet. He hauled in 103 catches for 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the 2021 season, and has gotten the bag for his efforts. Renfrow will earn roughly $16 million a season. He quickly became Derek Carr's go-to guy and a serious weapon for the Raiders' offense.

The Raiders took care of their receiver, who was set to play into the final year of his rookie deal.

Commanders fine Del Rio over controversial comments

Jack Del Rio, the defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, has been fined $100,000 by the organization over his recent comments. The 59-year-old compared the 2020 protests after George Floyd's death to the attack on the US Capitol back on January 6th.

The 59-year-old's comments were rightly condemned by many, with the coordinator taking to Twitter to apologize for his remarks.

Many have called for the former Raiders head coach to be immediately relieved of his duties as coordinator for Washington, but at the time of writing, he is still on staff and has been fined.

Love focused on improving NFL career, not his future with the Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is more focused on improving his game than his future with the organization. With Aaron Rodgers at least committing for the foreseeable future, Love will have to be content with a backup role, and he is happy to take what the Packers are giving him now.

Love spoke with Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal about his plans and was quoted saying:

"I am human. And that stuff's going to be there, regardless. But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don't even want to think about that stuff.

"I can't control what's going on, I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I'm just here right now. I'll take what I'm given and run with it."

Love has barely played since being drafted into the NFL and will be Rodgers' backup for the reigning MVP's entire time in Green Bay. But at the moment, at least, it appears Love is content with that.

