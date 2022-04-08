NFL News Roundup: Rob Gronkowski opens up on plans to return, former coach reveals Titans conducted sham interview to beat Rooney Rule and more - 8 April 2022

Thursday was another news-heavy day in the NFL offseason. Unfortunately for the league, more news was negative than positive.

Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for alleged racism has had significant developments, while Rob Gronkowski provided an update on his future.

Here are the latest events from the league:

Rob Gronkowski opens up on plans to return

Gronkowski's unknown future has been one of the NFL's most prevalent storylines to track this offseason. The future Hall of Famer isn't committed to returning to football but isn't yet retiring. Gronkowski recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about his playing status. He said:

"It’s not really like, you know, do I really want to be there? I love playing with the guys. That’s the best part. Being a part of a team. Do I want to do it every week in, week out? It’s a brutal game."

The 32-year-old added:

"For sure, I’m blocking guys that are sometimes 300 pounds in front of me, they’re coming full speed and smashing me. I’m catching a pass up the middle, and right when they catch me they’re smashing me from my legs all the way to my shoulders."

Gronkowski is one of the league's most popular players and Tom Brady's most trusted target. His return is vital in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quest to win a second Super Bowl in the Brady era. It's possible Gronkowski will wait until the season is close before making his decision.

Former coach reveals Titans conducted sham interview to beat Rooney Rule

Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton joined Flores' lawsuit against the NFL for alleged racism. Horton claimed the Tennessee Titans conducted a "sham interview" with him in 2016 before hiring Mike Mularkey as head coach.

This is a significant development, as Horton claims the Titans solely interviewed him to check the box off the Rooney Rule. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks joined Horton as well.

This is a significant development, as Horton claims the Titans solely interviewed him to check the box off the Rooney Rule. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks joined Horton as well.

All of this means Flores' lawsuit is picking up steam, and the league will have no choice but to take notice.

Brian Flores adds three more teams to racism lawsuit against NFL

Flores' lawsuit didn't just get two former coaches joining his cause Thursday. Flores amended his class-action lawsuit, adding three more teams to the case.

The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans were added to Flores' lawsuit. They joined the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and NFL in being accused of racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans were added to Flores' lawsuit. They joined the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and NFL in being accused of racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

Flores received a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March. However, he has no intentions of giving up his lawsuit against the league in hopes of making change happen. With Wilks and Horton joining him, it's fair to question whether more coaches will gain the confidence to join Flores' side.

