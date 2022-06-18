NFL News Roundup: Shanahan praises Trey Lance, Ron Rivera fined $100K and more - June 17 2022

Another day of bumper NFL news. Teams are currently in the midst of their offseason programs, with some opting against practising, like the Cowboys, instead choosing for team building activities instead.

Players are still being signed to rosters during this time. Along with teams figuring out their offensive and defensive gameplans for the upcoming season, there is no shortage of news.

Shanahan praises Trey Lance

Trey Lance officially has the keys to the 49ers kingdom. After spending last season behind Jimmy Garoppolo, the agile quarterback is set to be the team's starter for the upcoming season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about Lance and his potential at the 49ers' annual State of the Franchise event and spoke glowingly of his young star.

Shanahan said via Si.com

"The biggest thing with Trey that people have to realize is he is younger. He has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of. Just from the whole talent, but also what he's made of, how intelligent he is."

NFL fines Rivera, Commanders lose two OTA's

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders have lost two of their 2023 OTA practices. Head coach Ron Rivera has been fined $100,000 for being too physical at practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 and Washington loses two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact in practice drills, source confirms. ( @DanGrazianoESPN 1st) Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 and Washington loses two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact in practice drills, source confirms. (@DanGrazianoESPN 1st)

The league keeps a close eye on teams during their offseason workouts. The Commanders becoming the latest team to be fined after the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys suffered a similar fate as well.

Case Keenum happy to be with Bills

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum has been around the NFL. Having played for six different teams across his nine-year career, Keenum now has a new home in Buffalo.

The 34-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Browns, second on the depth chart behind Baker Mayfield. Keenum spoke to The Buffalo News and said that it's great to be wanted by a team.

Keenum said:

"Honestly, to have a team come get you and not get released and go sign somewhere, they wanted me, they traded for me. It feels great to have a team like this, the caliber of players, the talent on the team, the type of offense they run, what Josh has been able to do. To be able to come and learn and grow my game and get myself out of my comfort zone and learn some new offense has been really good."

Having been regarded as one of the best back-up quarterback options in the NFL, the Bills have a solid quarterback room with Keenum joining Josh Allen.

