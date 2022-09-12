NFL News Roundup: T.J. Watt suffers serious injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Dallas Cowboys, and more - September 11, 2022

NFL football is officially back. Several games went down to the wire on Sunday, September 11, as some teams got their year off to a great start, while others were forced to return to the drawing board.

While the action on the field took centre-stage, there was some news to get into otherwise as well.

Yesterday, September 10, saw Indianapolis Colts superstar offensive lineman Quenton Nelson sign a new four-year, $80 million deal with the franchise. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller also agreed to terms with his franchise, signing a new three-year, $51 million extension.

That brings us to the NFL news from September 11.

The sheer slate of games, with several going down to the last play, obviously dominated the headlines. We saw several missed field goals and numerous interceptions along with some upsets.

Perhaps the biggest piece of news came out of Pittsburgh, with T.J. Watt reportedly tearing his pec muscle. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted the potentially devastating news.

On Sunday Night Football, it was Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to AT&T Stadium to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady and his Buccaneers took Dallas to the cleaners in a brutal display as the reigning NFC South champs got their season off to a perfect start.

Here are some of the main headlines around the NFL as of September 11.

T.J. Watt suffers potential pectoral injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially lose T.J. Watt for a prolonged period.

This could be a hammer blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. One of the best defensive ends in the game, T.J. Watt, has reportedly has suffered a pectoral injury.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Steelers star TJ Watt just walked to the sidelines pointing his arm and appeared to mouth the words, “I tore my pec.” Hopefully not. #Steelers star TJ Watt just walked to the sidelines pointing his arm and appeared to mouth the words, “I tore my pec.” Hopefully not. TJ Watt’s MRI is scheduled for Monday to confirm his diagnosis. Would be a brutal reality. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… TJ Watt’s MRI is scheduled for Monday to confirm his diagnosis. Would be a brutal reality. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Depending on how bad the injury is, it could end Watt's season or take out a large chunk of it. The Steelers will get an MRI on the player's pec and fans will just be hoping for the best.

Tom Brady and Buccaneers ease past Dallas

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easily beat the Dallas Cowboys to kick off their NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys failed to strengthen the areas they needed to and that was glaringly evident on the national stage on Sunday night. With only Ceedee Lamb available as a star wideout for Dallas, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers simply pinned their ears back and went after Dak Prescott.

Brady and the Bucs rode into AT&T Stadium and kept the Cowboys offense to just three points while scoring 19 themselves.

The pressure is sure to be on Mike McCarthy this week as the performance was as bad as it could get in their first game of the season. At the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers showed that they are still a force to be reckoned with in 2022 with a terrific start to their campaign.

NFL Sunday is back with a bang

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a massive win over the Arizona Cardinals in their first game of the new NFL season

How good is football? Sunday's games gave the NFL community everything they have craved since the end of last season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas city Chiefs thrashed the Arizona Cardinals 44-21, with Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns. The New York Giants upset the Tennessee Titans 21-20 and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in overtime.

Field Yates @FieldYates Patrick Mahomes in his first game following the Tyreek Hill trade: 30-of-39, 390 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 144.2 passer rating.



Decent start. Patrick Mahomes in his first game following the Tyreek Hill trade: 30-of-39, 390 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 144.2 passer rating. Decent start.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins got off to a winning start, defeating the New England Patriots 20-7. However, that wasn't the case for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who were taught a lesson in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Carson Wentz got a win in his first start for the Washington Commanders as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22. Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers accounted for division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 as Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Lastly, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears got a 19-10 Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers in torrential rain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra