"A literal f*****g joke", "Chicago is telling Bears,'F**k around and find out'" - NFL fans blast horrible field conditions at Soldier Field during Bears vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears got their season off to a winning start at Soldier Field, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in bad weather conditions. The rain was near torrential as it never stopped during the game.
As the game unfolded, puddles of water could be seen on the field and when players were tackled to the ground, huge splashes of water could be seen. It was not what many expected given the drainage at NFL stadiums.
NFL fans have hit out at the conditions and the line marking for the first home game of the season for the Bears. One fan was critical of the lines on the field.
"A literal f**king joke at Soldier Field….lines drawn by drunk two year olds."
Warning: NSFW Language
Pro Football Talk's Twitter page posted a pre-game snap of what the ground looked like with serious drainage issues on the field.
"Drainage issues at Soldier Field. Looks like Chicago is telling the Bears, 'F—k around and find out.'”
As we can see in the video above, water is sitting on top of the grass, making it very slippery under foot. It's worth noting that Cam Inman said in his tweet that there will likely be very few completions during the game. In total, there were just 21 out of 45 attempts completed by Trey Lance and Justin Fields combined.
Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on the field during the game.
Bears claim first win of the season despite horrible conditions
With conditions that resembled a slip 'n slide at times, the Chicago Bears managed to secure a win in torrential rain. Despite the 49ers winning in just about every category, Chicago won the only stat that mattered - the score.
Justin Fields was serviceable, completing eight of his 17 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Khalil Herbert was the pick of Chicago's running backs with nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Dante Pettis was the best receiver stat-wise, despite only catching one pass. However, it was a 51-yard touchdown at that.
The weather certainly made for some wayward football at times. Nonetheless, the home side seemed to adjust to the conditions better in the second half as they outscored the 49ers 19-3 in the half.