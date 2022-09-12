"A literal f*****g joke", "Chicago is telling Bears,'F**k around and find out'" - NFL fans blast horrible field conditions at Soldier Field during Bears vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears got their season off to a winning start at Soldier Field, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in bad weather conditions. The rain was near torrential as it never stopped during the game.

As the game unfolded, puddles of water could be seen on the field and when players were tackled to the ground, huge splashes of water could be seen. It was not what many expected given the drainage at NFL stadiums.

NFL fans have hit out at the conditions and the line marking for the first home game of the season for the Bears. One fan was critical of the lines on the field.

"A literal f**king joke at Soldier Field….lines drawn by drunk two year olds."

Warning: NSFW Language

ChicagoFails @ChicagoFails A literal fucking joke at Soldier Field….lines drawn by drunk two year olds. A literal fucking joke at Soldier Field….lines drawn by drunk two year olds. https://t.co/FGWjB451bB

Pro Football Talk's Twitter page posted a pre-game snap of what the ground looked like with serious drainage issues on the field.

"Drainage issues at Soldier Field. Looks like Chicago is telling the Bears, 'F—k around and find out.'”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Cam Inman @CamInman I’m not sure we’ll see plenty completions today but here is one by Trey Lance I’m not sure we’ll see plenty completions today but here is one by Trey Lance https://t.co/XtiBr6Q8Q2 Drainage issues at Soldier Field. Looks like Chicago is telling the Bears, “F—k around and find out.” twitter.com/caminman/statu… Drainage issues at Soldier Field. Looks like Chicago is telling the Bears, “F—k around and find out.” twitter.com/caminman/statu…

As we can see in the video above, water is sitting on top of the grass, making it very slippery under foot. It's worth noting that Cam Inman said in his tweet that there will likely be very few completions during the game. In total, there were just 21 out of 45 attempts completed by Trey Lance and Justin Fields combined.

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on the field during the game.

DudleyDoRight @DudleyDidWrite @ProFootballTalk The Bears have not done what every other NFL team has done with their field and that is install a drainage system underneath the playing surface @ProFootballTalk The Bears have not done what every other NFL team has done with their field and that is install a drainage system underneath the playing surface

Ken S @Slaken1 @ProFootballTalk And this is why no team should have to play on that field. Can’t move soon enough. @ProFootballTalk And this is why no team should have to play on that field. Can’t move soon enough.

Schyler Taylor @TaylorSchyler @Slaken1 @ProFootballTalk Right? This is unbelievable. It feels like a joke how bad the conditions have been at Soldier Field recently @Slaken1 @ProFootballTalk Right? This is unbelievable. It feels like a joke how bad the conditions have been at Soldier Field recently

Built by Motown 💪🚘🎶 @BNorway @ProFootballTalk A shame that a city the size of Chicago can't do more for one of the oldest NFL franchises in one of the most historic stadiums. This has been an issue for decades. Chicago "tried" to renovate Soldier Field, failed to make it Super Bowl ready, & made it look like a spaceship @ProFootballTalk A shame that a city the size of Chicago can't do more for one of the oldest NFL franchises in one of the most historic stadiums. This has been an issue for decades. Chicago "tried" to renovate Soldier Field, failed to make it Super Bowl ready, & made it look like a spaceship

Albaro @martinez3507 @ProFootballTalk In a flash flood warning lol @ProFootballTalk In a flash flood warning lol

kris piccirilli @___packle @ProFootballTalk They did just take on around 2 inches of rain in about an hour. Not many fields or streets in the area apparently, would take that on. If it's still not drained by gametime, that's an issue. @ProFootballTalk They did just take on around 2 inches of rain in about an hour. Not many fields or streets in the area apparently, would take that on. If it's still not drained by gametime, that's an issue.

Mr_Mawty @Mr_Mawty @ProFootballTalk Lol Soldier Field … smh at the nfl for allowing those field conditions @ProFootballTalk Lol Soldier Field … smh at the nfl for allowing those field conditions

Chris Emma @CEmma670 Soldier Field is just a lake. What an awesome football scene. Soldier Field is just a lake. What an awesome football scene. https://t.co/gqmJQeQ8X7

Bears claim first win of the season despite horrible conditions

San Francisco v Chicago Week 1

With conditions that resembled a slip 'n slide at times, the Chicago Bears managed to secure a win in torrential rain. Despite the 49ers winning in just about every category, Chicago won the only stat that mattered - the score.

Justin Fields was serviceable, completing eight of his 17 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Khalil Herbert was the pick of Chicago's running backs with nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Dante Pettis was the best receiver stat-wise, despite only catching one pass. However, it was a 51-yard touchdown at that.

Chris Emma @CEmma670 Justin Fields and the Bears celebrated their win on the Soldier Field Slip ‘N Slide. Justin Fields and the Bears celebrated their win on the Soldier Field Slip ‘N Slide. https://t.co/Zk9DDWL3hm

The weather certainly made for some wayward football at times. Nonetheless, the home side seemed to adjust to the conditions better in the second half as they outscored the 49ers 19-3 in the half.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12