3 NFL teams that play in awful stadiums feat. Chicago Bears

Many NFL stadiums provide state-of-the-art facilities for the teams that play their home games there, especially the relatively newer ones. Franchises opening new home stadiums have recently invested billions of dollars into their latest projects, and it seems like each new establishment is even better than the one before.

Top-class NFL stadiums attract fans of home and away teams to come to the game and experience the action firsthand. While many stadiums are an attraction of their own, some have become outdated and desperately need an upgrade.

Here are three NFL teams currently playing in some of the worst home stadiums in the league.

#1 - Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears' home stadium, Soldier Field

Soldier Field is one of the most iconic stadiums in the entire NFL. Construction began a century ago in 1922, and the stadium has been open since the 1924 season, servicing one of the oldest franchises in the NFL, the Chicago Bears. It was last renovated in 2002, but conditions have gone downhill in recent years.

While a long and great history is associated with Soldier Field, it has also been known to have poor field conditions. Kicker Cairo Santos recently commented on the situation, saying he intentionally trains on poorly maintained fields in preparation for his home games at Soldier Field.

Recent reports suggest that the Bears are currently exploring options for a new stadium in the Chicago area. There are also rumors it could be a dome, which has sparked mixed reactions across the league.

#2 - Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders home stadium FedEx Field.

The home of the Washington Commanders, FedEx Field, is well known for being one of the worst stadiums in the NFL. It has been falling apart recently, including catastrophic and potentially dangerous structural failures occurring during the 2021 season.

During Week 1 of the 2021 season, a sewage pipe burst during a Commanders home game. Fans in attendance were soaked by water waste in a section of the stadium while a game was in progress.

Later in the season, a guard railing broke near the players' tunnel, spilling fans onto the field and nearly injuring visiting players. While no one was reportedly injured in either incident, it's simply unacceptable. Washington need to do better than this, and they are reportedly in the early stages of developing a brand new stadium.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers home field Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers played their first season as an expansion team in 1995. They then moved to their new home in Charlotte for the 1996 NFL season, where they began playing their home games at the new Bank of America Stadium. While it was an excellent stadium at the time, it hasn't been officially renovated since it was built, causing it to become outdated.

The Panthers have announced that they performed several upgrades to the stadium before the start of the 2022 NFL season, so conditions are expected to improve slightly. They will still likely need to do more than that, as the franchise is reportedly exploring their options to build a brand new stadium.

