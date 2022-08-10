Roquan Smith landing spots: Where could Bears All-Pro go next?

Roquan Smith is one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. He has already recorded a massive 524 total tackles in just four seasons in the league while also being selected as an All-Pro linebacker twice. He has also chipped in with 14 sacks and five interceptions.

Roquan Smith is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. After reportedly failing to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension, Roquan Smith has requested to be traded to a new team. Here are five potential landing spots that make sense for the All-Pro linebacker.

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers have used the 2022 NFL offseason to focus on upgrading their defense. They signed one of the top free agents in this year's class, cornerback JC Jackson, and also acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

While the Chargers defense is now loaded with talent, inside linebacker is probably still their weakest position group. They could change that by trading for Roquan Smith and continuing their trend this year of adding top-tier talent to their defense.

#2 - New England Patriots

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Versatility has always been an important quality that Bill Belichick looks for when analyzing players and deciding who he wants to add to the Patriots roster. Roquan Smith is one of the most versatile linebackers in the NFL, so Belichick may be interested in acquiring him.

Roquan Smith has shown that he's solid in all areas of defense, including run stopping, pass coverage, and blitzing. The Patriots defense is solid all around, but would benefit greatly from adding a proven player in the middle of it, which they are currently missing.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks ILB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner has been one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL over the last 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks. He has been selected as an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in each of the last eight consecutive seasons while also leading the NFL in total tackles twice.

Wagner departed the Seahawks for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL offseason, creating a void at the position for the first time in a decade. The Seahawks could continue to have an elite inside linebacker as they move into a new era by acquiring Roquan Smith to take over the role.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are yet to make a major impact addition to their roster during the 2022 NFL offseason. They've added solid pieces to improve the overall depth of their roster as they look to return to the playoffs and advance further this time around. However, they haven't made the splash move that Jerry Jones often looks to make.

While that hasn't happened yet, that doesn't mean a big move isn't coming before the start of the regular season. The Cowboys are currently projected to have around $20 million in available cap space, so they have the flexibility to acquire Roquan Smith if they choose to do so.

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

After making it to the playoffs last year, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to return again for the 2022-23 NFL season and hopefully advance further this time. They've been aggressive during the 2022 NFL offseason in improving their roster. They made significant upgrades on offense and defense, including adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

Despite an active offseason of bringing in new talent, the Raiders are still projected to have around $20 million in available cap space for the 2022 season. They could potentially spend that money on Roquan Smith. The defender would be an ideal fit for the Raiders as the inside linebacker position is currently one of their weakest position groups.

