3 current NFL stadiums that are in horrible condition

Many NFL stadiums around the league are state-of-the-art, especially the newer ones that continue to pop up as teams upgrade their facilities. Every new stadium built for an NFL team seems even more extravagant than the last, as franchises have gone above and beyond.

While many stadiums are incredible, there are also several that are long overdue for an update. Here are three of the worst stadiums around the NFL that are physically deteriorating.

#3 - Soldier Field

Outside view of Chicago Bears' Soldier Field

Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the entire NFL. The home of the Chicago Bears began construction all the way back in 1922, and the building was completed in 1924, making it nearly 100 years old in total. Attending a game at Soldier Field is an excellent experience because of its incredible history, but it's clearly outdated at this point.

While it was renovated in 2002, it may be time to start considering a brand new stadium in Chicago. The city has reportedly considered the idea in recent years, but no significant progress has been made.

#2 - Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Nissan Stadium was built in 1999 in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans. It's just over 20 years old, around the average age for an NFL stadium. Despite not being overly outdated, it has been quickly falling apart.

Jackie DelPilar FOX17 @jsdelpilar The Titans CEO says years of neglect at Nissan Stadium has put it in serious disrepair. He says it's now known as one of the worst stadiums in the NFL. Titans estimate it would cost $1.8 billion to bring the stadium up to standard with the city's lease thru 2039. @FOXNashville The Titans CEO says years of neglect at Nissan Stadium has put it in serious disrepair. He says it's now known as one of the worst stadiums in the NFL. Titans estimate it would cost $1.8 billion to bring the stadium up to standard with the city's lease thru 2039. @FOXNashville https://t.co/lsB9oNXvmi

At an estimated $1.8 billion to fully repair, it's not even worth it. They would get much better value just by building a new one at this point.

#1 - FedEx Field

Washington Commanders FedEx Field

No home in the NFL is in worse condition than FedEx Field. Despite being built in 1996, it's already completely falling apart to the point where it has become dangerous. During Week 1 of the 2021 season, a sewage pipe for containing rainwater burst while the game was in progress, soaking an entire section of fans in attendance.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Not something you see every day: a sewage pipe burst at FedEx Field. Not something you see every day: a sewage pipe burst at FedEx Field. 😅 https://t.co/d1CWlGRj9i

Later in the season, during Week 17, a railing broke in the stands near the player's entrance tunnel, causing several fans to fall from the seating area and onto the sidelines of the field. While nobody was seriously injured during the incident, it could have been a disaster.

Fans of the Washington Commanders should be happy to know that the city has approved plans for building a brand new stadium.

