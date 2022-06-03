NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win 'The Match', Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement and more - 2 June 2022

Each day, a lot of NFL news comes out with headlines being made and stories being written. From teams starting their OTA's to star players missing, it all adds up to some serious information regarding the NFL.

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

The sixth installment of the annual golf match for charity pitted Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The combination of Brady and Rodgers would take bragging rights with the Packers star putting out for the win in dramatic circumstances.

throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and What a finish @AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady What a finish 💥@AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady. https://t.co/jb0DD1dAqM

The lead-up to the match was filled with friendly jibes at each other, particularly Brady and Josh Allen. The winning putt from Rodgers was the second consecutive time the star quarterback has won the match for his team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick announces NFL retirement

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Seventeen-year NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the NFL. Known commonly as "Fitzmagic" for his uncanny ability to play incredible football when it was least expected, the 39-year-old decided it was time to walk away from the game.

The seventh-round draft pick back in 2005 for the then-St.Louis Rams finished his storied career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. He played for nine different teams in the league with Tampa Bay, Washington, the Jets, Bills and Texans just some of the franchises to have the quarterback on their books.

49ers GM John Lynch says "he would be a fool" to trade Samuel

John Lynch at the NFL Combine

The playing future of San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel has been in the news for what seems like forever. Seemingly wanting out and requesting a trade back in April, the dual-purpose star is wanting a serious payday, and it is unclear if the 49ers will give the 26-year-old what he wants.

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch gave some important information regarding the situation with Samuel at a Dwight Clark Legacy series event and said that he will be a 49ers player next season.

Lynch said:

"Well, we haven't traded him, and -- I've used the word fool -- I'd be a fool to trade him, so, yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season."

Going by Lynch's comments, the 26-year-old will be a member of the 49ers come Week 1 of the new season. It will be interesting to see how it plays out as teams are reluctant to keep ahold of players who have expressed a desire to want out.

