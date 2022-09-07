NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady discusses his offensive line, John Harbaugh gives Lamar Jackson update and more - September 6, 2022

The new NFL season is just around the corner and teams are putting the finishing touches on their respective gameplans. News is everywhere as teams race to sign players to fill their practice squads or get new players a new deal.

With the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams opening up the season in a couple of days, the excitement around the league is building. As far as the news goes, on September 5, we finally saw former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears veteran Jason Peters sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers named Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett will be his backup.

That brings us to the major headlines from September 6.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has given some insight into his offensive line as many are doubting their ability heading into the new season. New Cowboys tackle Jason Peters discussed being on the inside of the organization after being their rivals while with the Eagles.

To that end, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Lamar Jackson is still fully focused on the season, despite not having a new contract signed.

Here are the latest headlines from around the NFL as of Sept. 6, 2022:

Tom Brady wants offensive linemen to use NFL doubters as motivation

With injuries along the Buccaneers' offensive line that saw Ryan Jensen out, Ali Marpet retiring and Alex Cappa gone to the Bengals, many are doubting their ability to protect Tom Brady. But the 45-year-old quarterback has told his offensive line to use that as motivation for the new NFL season.

Brady appeared on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray and said that it always helps players when there are doubters out there.

Brady said via NFL.com:

"I've showed it to them and used it as motivation. Every time someone says they suck, and they can't do anything, I've tried to show it to them. And say, 'This is what they're all saying about you. What do you guys think? What are you going to do about it?'

"And make sure they know what everyone's saying. I think that's important. I think I've always used little different spites as motivation for me. And I'm a really motivated person. But it always helps when someone says something that's not flattering."

John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson is all in as contract remains unsigned

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still has not signed a new deal with the franchise, but head coach John Harbaugh isn't worried. Despite Jackson saying that Week 1 was the deadline (only a few days away), the head coach told reporters that the quarterback is locked in and ready to go for the new NFL season.

Harbaugh said via ESPN:

"I don't have any updates. My interactions with Lamar have been all football. He's been focused and locked in on that, 100 percent, from a football standpoint."

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley John Harbaugh said no updates on Lamar Jackson contract talks. He added that Jackson has been “locked in” on football. John Harbaugh said no updates on Lamar Jackson contract talks. He added that Jackson has been “locked in” on football. https://t.co/uQ5bK000RH

Jason Peters gives thoughts on Cowboys swagger

Everyone in football knows the Dallas Cowboys carry themselves a little differently than other NFL teams. The chest is out, the talk is real as they are the most recognizable sporting organization on the planet.

New signee Jason Peters likens the Cowboys' swagger to that of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peters said via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com:

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance. I mean, they had swagger -- pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they'll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak (Prescott) and (Ezekiel Elliott), scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean, I like that to be honest."

- Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant



“I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” “I’m excited. This my home state. … I don’t call [the #Cowboys ] arrogant. I call it swagger.”- Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant“I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” “I’m excited. This my home state. … I don’t call [the #Cowboys] arrogant. I call it swagger.”- Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant “I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” https://t.co/eciFSd5AxL

