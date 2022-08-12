NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady leaves practice, Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Deshaun Watson, and more - August 12, 2022

The NFL is edging ever closer to the regular season. A number of Week 1 preseason games have gotten underway and this also means there's plenty of news for us all to sink our teeth into.

At this time of the year, the main thing that teams want to avoid is injuries. Unfortunately, some have gotten bitten by the injury bug, particularly Denver, after losing two players to season-ending injuries.

August 10 saw some rather interesting updates. The Cleveland Browns announced that Deshaun Watson will start for the first time during their pre-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a move that caught many off guard as the 26-year-old has an impending NFL appeal over his six-game suspension hanging over his head.

Elsewhere, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed what he has been doing with the team's new batch of wide receivers. He stated that he has been hard on them, while maintaining that it will only lead to better things for the team.

That brings us to August 11. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has stepped away from the team due to family reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said. Brady will be back after August 20. Tampa Bay would've notably completed their second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans by then.

According to several reports, should Deshaun Watson's suspension increase, the Browns will look to acquire 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It will likely only be for a year, but the Browns are eyeing Garoppolo as a back-up if Watson's situation goes south.

Here are the latest headlines across the NFL as of August 11, 2022:

Tom Brady leaves Buccaneers practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tom Brady is dealing with some personal issues that have caused the 45-year-old to step away from the team until after August 20. Todd Bowles stated that Brady will not be back until after the Buccaneers' second preseason game and said via nfl.com:

"Tom has been excused today. He'll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shed some light on the situation. He said that to the best of his knowledge, Brady's absence was more about finding some work-life balance.

Browns to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's NFL suspension increases

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot has revealed that the team could look to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The franchise may go after Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's suspension extends beyond what it is currently.

It could be a good move for the Browns as Garoppolo is an experienced quarterback. It would also allow Jimmy G to put himself in the shop window for other teams as the deal with Cleveland would likely only be for a year.

James White retires from the NFL

New England Patriots v New York Jets

James White has announced his retirement from the league after eight seasons. White is best known for his rushing touchdown that won Super Bowl LI in overtime as the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons.

The 30-year-old finished his career with 1,278 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 3,278 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns during his time in New England. He is also a three-time Super Bowl champion.

White had a glorious career and will be remembered as one of the cornerstones of the Patriots' second dynasty under Brady and Belichick.

