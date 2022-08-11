NFL News Round-up: Deshaun Watson to start against Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers lays down the law to Packers receivers, and more | August 10, 2022

We are just a day away from NFL preseason getting underway for most teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders played in the Hall of Fame game, giving them a headstart on their competition. Most of the other teams will look to slowly get back into the groove this weekend.

There has also been ample amount of news swirling around this time of year as the smell of football season fills the air.

August 9 saw NFL Commission Roger Goodell give the league's reasons for appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game ban handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith officially requested a trade away from the organization as both parties failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. More sombre news arrived on the injury front with Jakeem Grant tearing his achillies, causing him to miss the entire 2022 season.

This brings us to the latest news as of August 10. In an unexpected update, the Cleveland Browns announced that Deshaun Watson will start in the team's opening preseason game against the Jaguars.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up on the tough love for his wide receiver group. For the first time in years, the Packers' WR room will operate without Davante Adams.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL as on August 10, 2022:

Deshaun Watson to start first NFL game for Browns

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Deshaun Watson is set to start for the first time for Cleveland, the team announced on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport.

With his looming suspension hanging over his head, it seems as if the Browns want to get as much gametime into Watson as possible in preseason. The league, meanwhile, is pushing for a year-long suspension.

Just how much of the game the 26-year-old will play remains unknown. According to nfl.com, the Browns will be playing most of their starters against the Jaguars.

Aaron Rodgers gives tough love to new Packers receivers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers has given an insight into how he is treating the new core of receivers within the Green Bay Packers' roster.

After developing a superb connection with Davante Adams, Rodgers enters the 2022 NFL season without the star, who has joined the Las Vegas Raiders. This means he has to make adjustments with his new receivers.

Rodgers spoke via nfl.com and hinted that he is hard on the new players as to coach them and give them feedback. The quarterback said:

"We're going to be hard on them.We're going to coach them hard, and if I'm talking to a guy, that's a good thing, if I'm getting on a guy, that's a good thing; if I'm not talking to you, that's not the best."

He added:

"You want me to be critiquing and coaching you up and giving you some good feedback. I'm trying to with as many guys as I feel like have an opportunity to be a part of this squad."

packers clips @packers_clips



Aaron Rodgers on Juwann Winfree and Romeo Doubs "I will say, between 88 and 87, there's been a lot of positive things that make you feel good about the depth we could have in that (WR) room."

Geno Smith to start in Seattle's preseason opener

Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has confirmed that Geno Smith will be starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 13.

Carroll was speaking with the Associated Press and stated that Smith will get the first crack at the starting job:

"He’s still going with the ones (and) he’s gonna start the game this weekend. He had a very solid day today, made some big throws today."

Smith and Drew Lock will likely be battling it out for the Seahawks' starting job this season. The former will look to make a good impression and inch closer to securing a starting berth.

