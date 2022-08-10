NFL News Round-up: Roger Goodell explains reasons behind pursuing one-year suspension for Watson, Roquan Smith requests trade and more - August 9, 2022

We are so close to the NFL regular season kicking off as preseason games begin this week. As teams gear up for their games, there are several headlines floating around the league.

Yesterday, we saw Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sign a new four-year, $24 million with $17 million fully guaranteed as his just about perfect 2021/22 season was rewarded with a huge payday.

From that good news, to some not so good news as New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was forced to leave practice early after injuring his foot. The quarterback is on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL last season. It is hoped that his foot injury will not keep him out of action for too long.

That brings us to today's news. Boy, have we got some headlines for you. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken about the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson.

The Browns quarterback was suspended for six games by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The league wanted more and are now in the process of appealing the decision.

The news, then, filtered through that Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade away from the NFC franchise after a new contract could not be agreed between player and team.

Lastly, the injury bug appears to have hit the Browns with wide receiver Jakeem Grant thought to have torn his ACL, as per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Here are the latest headlines making their way around the NFL.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains decision to appeal Watson's suspension

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

When Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down her six-game suspension to Deshaun Watson, the public outcry was deafening. So much so that the NFL is going to appeal her decision as they push for a full, year-long suspension for the Browns quarterback.

Goodell gave some insight into why the league was pushing so hard for a one-year suspension.

Goodell said via nfl.com:

"We've seen the evidence. [Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that's responsible."

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Quotes from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the decision to appeal Watson suspension: Quotes from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the decision to appeal Watson suspension: https://t.co/73ZcKRvfym

Watson's camp has already stated that, if the league appeals the decision by Robinson, then they will be suing, so this still has a long way to go before it is resolved.

Roquan Smith requests trade away from Chicago

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

Bears All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith wants out of Chicago. After holding out as he sought a new contract, the linebacker has now made the decision to try and force a trade away from the Bears, per Ian Rapoport.

The above is a statement from Smith. It is clear that he did not want it to come to this. The situation with the Bears, however, appears to have forced his hand. It remains to be seen whether Chicago will honor his request or keep him on the roster for the 2022/23 season.

Fears Jakeem Grant has torn his Achilles

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

There is a real fear around the Cleveland Browns team that newly acquired Jakeem Grant has torn his Achilles as the injury bug continues to sweep across the NFL.

Kevin Stefanski released a statement via Ian Rapoport regarding Grant's injury.

Stefanski said:

"I really feel awful for Jakeem. We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn't make it any easier to accept, especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

We have seen several players struck down with season-ending injuries lately. Broncos duo Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett both suffered injuries that ended their seasons. Vince Biegal suffered an Achillies tear that also ended his year in what has been a horrible few weeks for injuries in the league.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit nfl.com and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe