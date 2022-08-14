NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady misses training camp; Deshaun Watson struggles in preseason and more - August 13, 2022

The 2022 NFL season is getting closer every day and we've now seen most teams play their first preseason matchups. With one game left featuring the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders, the majority of the action is over.

It's been a very busy week in the NFL. It was announced earlier this week that Tom Brady will miss the next few weeks due to personal matters. Deshaun Watson took the field for the first time in 586 days and struggled mightily against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We saw Antonio Brown make headlines on Saturday after he told the Dallas Cowboys to call him regarding their receiver issues. Pittsburgh Steelers rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens shone in their pre-season debuts.

Here's a look at each of the headlines:

Tom Brady misses training camp due to personal matters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

On Thursday, Adam Schefter reported that Tom Brady would be taking a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is expected to be away from the team for the next few weeks as he is dealing with a personal matter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans.

There is yet to be any information as to what is really going on, though there is a lot of wild speculation. Most importantly, note that Tom Brady is expected to be back before week one.

Deshaun Watson struggles in Browns debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Deshaun Watson took the football field for the first time in 586 days when he faced the Jacksonville Jaguars for his Cleveland Browns debut. Watson's six-game suspension is under appeal, so is allowed to play currently.

He struggled against the Jaguars, finishing the night with a stat line of one pass completed from five attempts for seven yards.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Browns Deshaun Watson had not played in 19 months. Watson was 1-5 passing for 7 yards. #Browns Deshaun Watson had not played in 19 months. Watson was 1-5 passing for 7 yards.

Antonio Brown rumored for NFL return after he urges the Dallas Cowboys to call him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown hasn't played in the NFL since quitting the field mid-game during the Buccaneers' matchup against the New York Jets last season.

A video posted by TMZ Sports on Saturday showed the receiver urging the Cowboys to sign him. Dallas are currently experiencing some wide receiver problems.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open https://t.co/je2tqkz6BK

Pittsburgh Steelers rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens both impress in debuts

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a glimpse of what their future could look like. Both their first (Kenny Pickett) and second (George Pickens) round picks performed well in their preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Pickett had a strong outing, finishing the night completing 13 out of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Pickens hauled in a touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph and also had a highlight-reel block in the game.

