Nickelodeon and NFL to partner up during wild-card playoff weekend

The NFL is catering to a much younger audience this postseason, as the league has partnered with Nickelodeon and the CBS broadcast network to bring a Nickelodeon-themed wild-card game during the 2020 NFL playoffs.

This was featured in a test-pilot in the Week 13 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

SpongeBob, Slime, and Googly Eyes, @NFLonCBS and @Nickelodeon will present the NFL like you’ve NEVER seen it before on Wild Card Weekend.



Details on the January 10 broadcast here: https://t.co/NK00FW2vsN pic.twitter.com/x3wf1dqaIk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 15, 2020

Some names that will be included in the wild-card feature will be Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller, SpongeBob SquarePants, and of course popular CBS commentators Tony Romo and Jim Nantz.

All of the on-screen features (shown above from last week's Eagles and Packers game) will be used in the wild-card playoff games on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, respectively. Players will be seen being "slimed" or having "googly-eyes" as part of the NFL's idea to capture a much younger audience.

NFL star Von Miller to be featured along with SpongeBob

The broadcast will also include "The SpongeBob SquarePants Countdown Special," in which Von Miller will be hosting himself. As we know, Miller suffered a season-ending injury back during practice before the start of the season. He has been rehabbing since and will now get his first chance to host a show for the NFL and CBS, something that he could be doing after his retirement in a few years.

If you watch the January 10th wildcard game on Nickelodeon, yes, Nickelodeon you will be seeing images like this. #NFL https://t.co/Bww3WY2rhG pic.twitter.com/dtu3Elfu0M — Valerie Vaughan 🏔 (@Altitude5280) December 15, 2020

It's unclear whether the NFL and CBS will continue this kind of broadcast throughout the playoffs, but it could be expanded to the NFL Pro Bowl, which has been moved to a virtual format this year. There has been no report of the Madden video game franchise partnering up with Nickelodeon to add similar graphics for the Pro Bowl simulated game, but it could be considered if this new addition to the broadcast goes well for the league and Nickelodeon.

Any kid who enjoys the channel Nickelodeon and the show "SpongeBob SquarePants" should be thrilled to watch some interesting looking graphics, especially if their favorite teams are headed to the playoffs this season.