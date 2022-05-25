NFL insider reveals league's plans to bring about sweeping changes to Pro Bowl event

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the annual end-of-season Pro Bowl event is about to undergo sweeping changes. The Pro Bowl is the NFL's yearly All-Star game, which occurs the week before the Super Bowl.

Rapoport wrote on Twitter:

"The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it — including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives?"

The AFC competes against the NFC for what effectively amounts to nothing more than bragging rights, with players earning their spots on the teams after the results of a public vote are added to the votes from coaches across the league. Think Eurovision, without the singing but with gaudier outfits.

Similar to Eurovision, voting usually occurs along party lines, with fans opting for their favorite players, regardless of how they perform throughout the season. This has led to accusations that the Pro Bowl has become nothing more than a popularity contest. The event itself is more than just a game. In the days prior, the chosen players compete against each other in various skill challenges in a relaxed atmosphere.

The current Pro Bowl game has become nothing more than an exhibition scrimmage, and it has been on the receiving end of fierce criticism from fans and experts. For players, there are multiple incentives to gain Pro Bowl recognition, including improved future contracts, bonuses in current contracts, and the esteem of being acknowledged by your peers.

After years of talk, why finally make changes to the Pro Bowl now?

For most, the changes are long overdue, and fans have voted with their TV remotes. Viewing figures for this year's event were the lowest in 16 years, this was enough to grab the attention of those at NFL HQ, and the subject was hastily brought to the table at the owners' meeting this week in Atlanta.

Owners have never been fans of the game as it generates little in revenue, and despite being a half-speed practice game, there is still the risk of injury. Suggestions were put forward in Atlanta, including scraping the game altogether, focusing purely on the skills element of the week, and even a flag football alternative.

While owners struggle to develop any creative ideas, fans on social media have stepped up to the mark, suggesting some inspired ideas. The favorite seems to be pitting the worst two teams against each other, with the winner receiving the first overall pick in the draft.

