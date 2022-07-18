"I am currently suffering mentally, physically, and emotionally" - NFL player gets called out by partner for causing trauma to her and their child

NFL player Angelo Blackson has been put on blast by his partner over the treatment of the child they share together. Blackson and his partner Brittany Catwalk (Instagram Handle) have a child together, but it appears that not all is well within the family.

Brittany took to her Instagram page and detailed that she will be going for full custody of the child. She cited the trauma that both herself and her son have received from the Bears defensive tackle.

Brittany wrote:

"I am currently mentally, physically, and emotionally SUFFERING from trauam inflicted on myself and my dear son by his FATHER ANGELO BLACKSON of the Chicago Bears. My son has suffered a great deal of trauma by the Cinderella treatment he receives from his father.

"Our friends and family are tired. Our community of church members, therapists, and educators are tired! Now we are seeking 100% full custody of Khyree Jones to prevent any futher complications from his father.

It is clear from her message that Brittany has had enough of this treatment and that she will be going for full custody of their child.

