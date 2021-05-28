NFL players agree to a new salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season

On Wednesday, the NFL players association agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for 2022, according to multiple reports. It’s a significant rise, around 14 percent, from this season’s $182.5 million salary cap.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling economic effects it has caused, the NFL and the players’ union have agreed to cut the salary cap and other benefits.

Its been estimated the league lost around $4 billion in revenue last season because of the lack of fans being able to attend games.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022, per source.



There is no cap floor as of now. The sides agreed last August to spread the COVID-related revenue shortfall from 2020 over several years, and the cap dropped to $182.5M this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

It’s a cap ceiling, not the actual salary cap number

It's important to note that the $208.2 million number is not the salary cap for next season, rather it’s the number it won’t exceed. At present, it’s hard to project the exact cap number and it will depend on a lot of different factors this year.

NFL player benefits could be paid back

If the NFL’s revenues go beyond the projected numbers then it will be used to pay back the $17 million of players’ benefits that were cut last year. Depending on the success of this season, the players could receive the money by 2022.

A fast recovery

The NFL is hoping for a fast recovery and adding another regular-season game should aid this. Almost all 32 teams have announced they will be having full crowds at their games starting week one of the regular season. The success of vaccination rates in the United States has helped bring crowds back faster than many anticipated.

It's being reported 30 of the 32 NFL teams are all systems go for FULL CAPACITY STADIUMS this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/SbKwN3MIYi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2021

New TV deal

The NFL signed a new TV deal earlier this year that will help with its post-pandemic recovery. The league will earn $133 billion from the deal which runs until 2033. It includes Amazon screening Thursday Night Football games.

The NFL usually announces the salary cap for next year’s season at its owners’ meetings in December.