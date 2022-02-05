"Not Surprised" - NFL players call out blatant discrimination against black coaches during HC hire

When news of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit emerged, current and former NFL players were not happy.

Flores is suing the NFL and three of its clubs, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants for discrimination, and a lot of NFL players are now speaking up on this lawsuit.

One such NFL player is Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs, who made the following statement to ESPN:

"I'm not surprised. Being in this league nine years, you hear a lot of things," he said.

Mathieu added that he thinks there should be more black head coaches in the league because they can relate to the players more since most of the league is black.

He and other black NFL players are surprised that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hasn't gotten a head coaching position yet.

He also said he was "extremely surprised and disappointed."

"He's probably one of the most inspirational, motivational coaches I've been around. Obviously, he's won a lot, coached great players, so it just sucks seeing that year after year."

In the history of the NFL, there has been only 17 black coaches in league, four of them, including Flores, were fired after having a winning season.Compared that to white coaches in the league who have only been fired 6.9 percent of the time after a winning season.

The NFL may find themselves in deep trouble if they don't change their policies.

NFL Players stand with Brian Flores lawsuit

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Most former and current NFL players back Brian Flores' lawsuit.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant spoke out on his treatment by the NFL and why he stands with Flores.

"I’m going to be real this give me courage to speak on my personal situations dealing with the NFL…. I never liked how my name got falsely slandered.. my narrative was controlled and I had no real guidance…. I’m with Brian Flores!"

Former NFL player and current college football analyst Robert Griffin III also spoke up for Flores.

"Brian Flores effectively had to end his chances at coaching in the NFL to point out what we already know about discrimination in the hiring process for Head Coaches in the NFL."

No one knows more than NFL players how hard it is for black coaches to even get head coaching interviews in the league. There are lots of former and current black coaches in the NFL who won't even get considered for a head coaching position because of the color of their skin or their perceived lack of intelligence by some owners.

And despite what is taking place now, there still hasn't been ONE black coach hired for any NFL coaching openings as of now.

