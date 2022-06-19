"The slowest, stiffest fall" - NFL players and fans react to President Joe Biden falling off a bicycle 

US President Joe Biden took a tumble off his bicycle while out for a ride in Washington DC. NFL fans and players took to social media to share their thoughts on the President’s fall from the bicycle.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf stated that the President's fall was the slowest and stiffest:

DK Metcalf @dkm14 PFT Commenter @PFTCommenter I hope as a nation can can all come together left and right, to all apprecate how funny this is I hope as a nation can can all come together left and right, to all apprecate how funny this is https://t.co/3OzVEAIsCF The slowest, stiffest fall twitter.com/pftcommenter/s… The slowest, stiffest fall twitter.com/pftcommenter/s…

This New Orleans Saints fan said that the President is riding a bicycle because he can't afford gas either:

Matt Humphrey @Mathumphrey @PFTCommenter Guess he’s riding a bike cause he can’t afford gas too @PFTCommenter Guess he’s riding a bike cause he can’t afford gas too

A Chicago Bears fan commented that the Secret Service fumbled this and should've caught him:

Here, a Jacksonville Jaguars fan said that gas prices are so high that they got the President riding a bike to get around and get escorted by the Secret Service on bikes:

BobBrown @jagbubba9044 @PFTCommenter Gas prices so high they got the president riding a bike to get around escorted by secret service on bikes lmao @PFTCommenter Gas prices so high they got the president riding a bike to get around escorted by secret service on bikes lmao

This Philadelphia Eagles fan asked people to imagine former President Donald Trump going for a bike ride:

A Cleveland Browns fan said that, at least, the President was smiling when it happened:

This Los Angeles Rams fan commented that Biden's fall is Metcalf's career with the Seahawks in a nutshell:

A Miami Dolphins fan wanted to know if the President had both feet in bounds:

Here, a fan said that the President's fall is similar to Seattle's offense without former quarterback Russell Wilson:

This Baltimore Ravens fan remarked that the President said that it was time to fall and just went sideways:

Dobbins SZN @Dobbins_SZN @PFTCommenter Man just said, “it’s about time I fall” and just went sideways @PFTCommenter Man just said, “it’s about time I fall” and just went sideways

President Joe Biden and his fall

President Joe Biden on the ground after the fall. Source: AFP via Getty Images

The bicycle that sent President Joe Biden tumbling to the ground looks to be a well-worn, Trek FX 1 Disc, a lightweight hybrid bike meant for bicycle rides over mixed terrain.

At the time, the bike, which seemed to be the same one he was riding had “a Bontrager cockpit, linear pull rim brakes, and a rusty chain well past its prime.”

It was decked out with a number of additions, including a wireless computer, a coiled cable lock, a bottle cage, a bento box, and a rear-view mirror attached to the handlebars.

The report took special note of one accessory: the pedals’ toe cages, which the President blamed for the fall. After falling, the 79-year-old President looked to be in great spirits, getting up afterwards with a smile upon his face.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far