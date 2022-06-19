"The slowest, stiffest fall" - NFL players and fans react to President Joe Biden falling off a bicycle 

US President Joe Biden took a tumble off his bicycle while out for a ride in Washington DC. NFL fans and players took to social media to share their thoughts on the President’s fall from the bicycle.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf stated that the President's fall was the slowest and stiffest:
This New Orleans Saints fan said that the President is riding a bicycle because he can't afford gas either:
A Chicago Bears fan commented that the Secret Service fumbled this and should've caught him:
Here, a Jacksonville Jaguars fan said that gas prices are so high that they got the President riding a bike to get around and get escorted by the Secret Service on bikes:
This Philadelphia Eagles fan asked people to imagine former President Donald Trump going for a bike ride:
A Cleveland Browns fan said that, at least, the President was smiling when it happened:
This Los Angeles Rams fan commented that Biden's fall is Metcalf's career with the Seahawks in a nutshell:
A Miami Dolphins fan wanted to know if the President had both feet in bounds:
Here, a fan said that the President's fall is similar to Seattle's offense without former quarterback Russell Wilson:
This Baltimore Ravens fan remarked that the President said that it was time to fall and just went sideways:
President Joe Biden and his fall
The bicycle that sent President Joe Biden tumbling to the ground looks to be a well-worn, Trek FX 1 Disc, a lightweight hybrid bike meant for bicycle rides over mixed terrain.
At the time, the bike, which seemed to be the same one he was riding had “a Bontrager cockpit, linear pull rim brakes, and a rusty chain well past its prime.”
It was decked out with a number of additions, including a wireless computer, a coiled cable lock, a bottle cage, a bento box, and a rear-view mirror attached to the handlebars.
The report took special note of one accessory: the pedals’ toe cages, which the President blamed for the fall. After falling, the 79-year-old President looked to be in great spirits, getting up afterwards with a smile upon his face.