"NFL players are little": WNBA star Sophie Cunningham makes surprising revelation while revealing true feelings on Daniel Jones-led Colts resurgence

The Indiana Fever qualified for the WNBA semifinals for the first time since 2015 after pulling up a thrilling upset against the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in a decisive Game 3.

Although Fever guard Sophie Cunningham didn't take part in the game, she was courtside for the game along with Caitlin Clark to rally behind their Indiana teammates.

Following the win, Cunningham reflected on teams from Indiana being on a "run" while discussing the Indianapolis Colts' unbeaten start to the season on the "Show Me Something" podcast.

"I think Indy has been having these moments since the Pacers, and now we're kind of going on a little run that no one expected us to be there," Cunningham said (Timestamp 28:00 onwards).

"The Colts, honestly, it was really fun to watch. A couple of them were at our game the other day, and you know something I didn't know about NFL players, the majority of them are actually kind of little."

After Cunningham's comment, co-host West Wilson, pointed out that the WNBA guard has been around fellow basketball stars, who are much taller than NFL players. The Fever star agreed with his take:

"I think you're actually, probably right, because now that I think about, like everyone I'm around, everyone's just so tall. Like everyone is at least 6'5"."

Sophie Cunningham took sly dig at WNBA after Indiana's upset

A torn MCL ruled Sophie Cunningham out for the season in August. However, the Fever guard was very much involved in the intense action during Game 3. She took a sly dig at the league after the Fever progressed to the next round.

“I think, like, the league is so mad that we won because we’re literally not supposed to be here at all, and that just like kind of fuels our fire even more,” Cunningham said.

“But it was just like so fun. It was one of those games that first of all, I was sweating my a** off because I was so nervous, and like I don’t really get anxious much. I was so anxious, like I could not sit still.”

Cunnigham's praise for the Colts comes after their consecutive wins to start the 2025 season. After a narrow 29-28 win against the Denver Broncos, they are at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for their Week 3 clash.

