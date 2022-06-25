"Love to all women" - NFL players react to landmark Roe vs Wade decision

Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court by a vote of 5-4. After the landmark case was overturned, NFL players took to social media to share their thoughts.

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf commented love to ALL Women:

DK Metcalf @dkm14 Love to ALL Women ❤️

2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted that no one should have the ability to force their beliefs upon anyone's body:

Kyler Murray @K1 No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone's body, that is not right. Sending love to our women.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson stated that America is the land of the free but terms and conditions apply:

Jakob Johnson @jakobjohnson Land of the free. Terms and conditions apply.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris asserted that the Supreme Court decision was about power and the war on women:

Damien Harris @DHx34 This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times.

Three-time Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward said we are going backwards, thinking, taking away a woman's choice was progress is BS:

Cam Heyward @CamHeyward It's a shame we are going backwards. To take away a woman's choice and think progress was made is BS. It's a tough decision but it's their decision. Leave it that ✌🏾

Former NFL defensive back and current ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark commented that he's sorry that the country moved backwards following the Roe vs. Wade ruling:

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 To all of the women who are hurting today I see you. I'm so sorry that the country moved backwards today. Praying with you all!

All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stated that abortion got banned before the government enacted better gun laws:

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay So abortion got banned before the government made better gun laws…. 🤦🏾‍♂️

All-Pro Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett said that he's sorry to all the women in America and for what this country is doing to them:

Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12 To all the women I just want to say I'm sorry. It is not right what this country is doing

Cameron Jordan, an All-Pro defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, asked how can you control something that should be up to an individual to control:

cameron jordan @camjordan94 Overturned roe vs wade… I don't have to be for or against abortion to say that this just shouldn't be tabled. bruh how can you control something that should be up to an individual to control.

Former three-time Pro Bowl Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long tweeted that this case isn't a political one, but a human one:

KyleLong @Ky1eLong Strange to me the same folks that claim my body my choice on vaccines are the same ones to strip that right from women

This isn't a political discussion it's a human one



This isn’t a political discussion it’s a human one Strange to me the same folks that claim my body my choice on vaccines are the same ones to strip that right from women This isn’t a political discussion it’s a human one

Impact of Roe vs. Wade

Protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Source: Front Office Sports/Jack Gruber - USA Today

After 50 years, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case of Roe vs. Wade, meaning that abortion is no longer a constitutional right. The ruling means that access to get an abortion could become a mixed bag based on which state someone resides in.

As expected, following the court's decision, over half of the states are guaranteed or highly likely to prohibit abortion.

The ruling comes a day after the nation celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which was legislation passed to form and impose equal opportunities in sports for women.

